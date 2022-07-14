Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from a club in Saudi Arabia to earn 250 million euros ($250.28 million) over two years as part of a package worth an overall 300 million euros, according to Portuguese and Spanish news reports.

Ronaldo has a contract at Manchester United until 2023 amid speculation he could leave in the summer after United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

He has been linked with various European clubs but broadcasters CNN Portugal and TVI as well as Spanish sports paper As said late Wednesday that the 37-year-old now also has an offer from a not identified club in Saudi Arabia.

According to the reports, Ronaldo would earn 125 million euros in each of the two seasons, United would get a 30 euros million transfer fee and the other 20 million euros would go to Ronaldo's agent.

It appears unlikely that Ronaldo would go to Saudi Arabia as he seemingly wants to play at the highest level, which would include the Champions League, and the Qatar World Cup is only a few months away.

New United coach Erik Ten Hag has meanwhile insisted that Ronaldo is not for sale. Ronaldo is not with the team on their current Asian pre-season tour, for family reasons.