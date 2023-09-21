Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has boldly shrugged off allegations of "sportswashing," proclaiming that he is untroubled by the term amid mounting criticism of the Gulf kingdom's investments in sports and high-profile events aimed at bolstering its international image.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) spearheaded the acquisition of Newcastle United last year and unveiled LIV Golf, both moves seen as integral to the nation's broader global outreach strategy.

In a candid statement to Fox News, Crown Prince Mohammed stated, "I don't care (about the term). I have achieved a 1% GDP growth through sports, and I am setting my sights on another 1.5%. Call it what you want – we are going to achieve that 1.5%."

Saudi Arabia's pursuit of a greater international sporting presence has attracted mounting criticism, given its numerous human rights violations, including the mass execution of 81 men in a single day last year, women's rights abuses, criminalization of homosexuality, suppression of free speech, and the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The murder of U.S-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, a prominent government critic, further tarnished the nation's global reputation.

Human rights advocates argue that the Saudi government employs sports as a diversionary tactic to divert attention away from its long-standing reputation issues.

Nevertheless, Saudi authorities categorically reject these assertions, asserting that sports investments align seamlessly with their ambitious 'Vision 2030' strategy.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund boasts assets estimated at a staggering $620 billion.

At the helm of Newcastle United, Crown Prince Mohammed exercises control through PIF's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The Premier League club's third kit from the previous season, which bore a striking resemblance to the Saudi Arabia national team's attire, was met with strong criticism from Amnesty International, which considered it "clear evidence" of sportswashing.

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host the Club World Cup in December, marking the first occasion the nation has held a major FIFA event.

Furthermore, there is widespread anticipation that Saudi Arabia will submit bids to host either the 2030 or 2034 World Cup.

While Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup has faced its own share of controversies including human rights violations, and the treatment of migrant workers, Saudi Arabia has continued to expand its sporting influence.

PIF has assumed control of four of Saudi Arabia's top clubs, including Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr, making high-profile signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and the reigning Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema.

The inception of the lucrative LIV Golf series in 2022 prompted the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to merge with PIF in June, appointing Al-Rumayyan as the chair of the newly unified men's game.

Even the Formula One calendar welcomed Saudi Arabia, hosting its inaugural race in the country in 2021 as part of a long-term deal, despite stern opposition from human rights groups.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton publicly urged Saudi Arabia to address its human rights record before the 2022 Grand Prix, expressing discomfort about racing in the nation.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has become a burgeoning hub for world title boxing fights, with Anthony Joshua participating in Jeddah in 2021.

Tennis, too, is embracing the nation, as Jeddah prepares to host the Next Gen ATP Finals under a five-year agreement.

Saudi Arabia has also held discussions with the women's tour regarding the possibility of hosting the end-of-season WTA Finals.