A comprehensive report has exposed the alarming truth about clubs in the Saudi Pro League, revealing widespread instances of player salary nonpayment.

The league, known for its high-profile signings, has made headlines with eye-catching transfers, the latest being Karim Benzema's staggering annual 172 million pound ($220 million) move to champions Al-Ittihad.

The arrival of the Ballon d'Or winner at Al-Ittihad follows the footsteps of his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, whose signing for Al-Nassr in December put Saudi Arabian football on the global map.

As reported by SPORTbible, other prominent figures like Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also been heavily linked with moves to the league.

However, FIFPRO, the international union responsible for safeguarding the rights of 65,000 players worldwide, has issued a stern warning against players joining Saudi Arabian teams.

They have highlighted that the recurring problem of "non-payment of salaries" poses a significant risk.

The Athletic has provided detailed insights into this concerning issue.

The report sheds light on over 50 labor disputes involving Saudi Arabian clubs, with Lewis Grabban's case serving as a prominent example.

The former Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth striker experienced a brief stint with Al-Ahli, only to have his contract terminated after a mere three months.

Grabban alleged that he had not received his owed signing-on fee and two months' worth of wages, leading him to seek 2.2 million pound in compensation following his release.

After a tribunal hearing – the fourth involving Al-Ahli within 18 months – it was ruled that the club must pay $500,000 in wages, along with an additional $700,000 for breach of contract.

Furthermore, Al-Ahli faced severe consequences and were banned from registering new players for "two entire and consecutive registration periods."

Sadly, such incidents are not isolated occurrences.

In November, Al-Nassr found themselves compelled to pay Brazilian midfielder Petros $2.5 million due to contract termination disputes.

Despite the agreement being annulled, the two parties failed to reach a consensus on previously negotiated terms.

Notably, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which holds an 80% stake in Newcastle United, has now assumed full control of the league's four most prominent clubs – Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal – in a bid to sustain the attraction of marquee signings.