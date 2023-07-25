Saudi Arabian football giants Al-Hilal went all in on Monday with a jaw-dropping 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The astronomic offer could potentially see Mbappe joining forces with Cristiano Ronaldo in the oil-rich kingdom, setting fire to the Riyadh derby.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the club that currently boasts Mbappe as one of its prized assets, have confirmed the colossal bid from Al-Hilal and have even given them the green light to engage in direct negotiations with the 2018 World Cup champion.

Mbappe finds himself entangled in a contract dispute with PSG, having decided against taking up a 12-month extension on his deal.

The consequence? Mbappe is now poised to become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season, a move that has ignited widespread speculation about a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

PSG, determined to avoid losing Mbappe without compensation, have taken drastic measures by omitting him from their preseason tour of Japan.

As tensions between the club and the 24-year-old forward intensify, the likelihood of a renewed contract seems increasingly slim.

The ambitious bid from Saudi Arabia reflects a determined effort by the country to establish a prominent presence on the international sports arena.

Known for their lavish investments, the Saudis have previously attracted high-profile names like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is rumored to earn up to a staggering $200 million annually.

Additionally, their influence extends to the world of professional golf, where Saudi-funded LIV Golf has caused a stir.

These endeavors are part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision to leverage the nation's oil wealth to create employment opportunities and prospects for the country's youth.

Having missed out on Lionel Messi, Al-Hilal have now set their sights on Mbappe, aiming to shatter records by making him the most expensive football player in history, eclipsing the 222 million euros ($262 million) that PSG paid for Neymar when he joined from Barcelona in 2017.

The ambitious bid signifies Saudi Arabia's determination to attract top-tier talent to its footballing landscape.

Following Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in December, other Saudi teams have pursued prominent figures from Europe's elite leagues.

Notably, Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid legend and current Ballon d'Or holder, recently joined Saudi champion Al-Ittihad, and N'Golo Kante, the 2018 World Cup winner, followed suit.

With the likes of Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic also making waves in the lucrative Saudi league, the country is sparing no expense in its quest to elevate the profile and quality of football within its borders.

While Messi chose to embark on a different path after parting ways with PSG, the world eagerly watches as more stars are anticipated to follow the trail blazed by Ronaldo and his peers.

As rumors of Premier League stars like Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson potentially making moves from Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively, the prospect of mind-boggling salaries and commercial deals worth nearly $1 billion for Ronaldo, Benzema, and Kante looms large.

Mbappe's decision to play out the final year of his contract has left PSG in a precarious position, powerless to prevent him from departing as a free agent next year.

As the club that saw Messi depart without compensation, PSG are eager to secure a substantial fee for a player widely considered a potential heir to the throne currently occupied by Messi and Ronaldo, the kings of world football.

With Mbappe conspicuously absent from PSG's touring squad in Japan, speculation mounts that he may face bench time in the upcoming season if he does not sign a new contract or agree to a transfer during this window.

Al-Hilal stand among a host of clubs eager to capitalize on the potential availability of the French phenomenon, but it is uncertain whether any will be able to match the astronomical bid placed on the table.

Madrid, long seen as a favored destination for Mbappe, had a 190 million euro offer rejected by PSG in 2021.

Having been with PSG since 2017 after a blockbuster transfer worth a reported 180 million euros from Monaco, Kylian Mbappe's journey continues to be a captivating saga, full of twists and turns.