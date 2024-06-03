Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reaffirmed his commitment to leading the national team, stating he plans to stay in charge until Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia decides otherwise.

Scaloni, 46, caused a stir when he hinted at stepping down after Argentina's 1-0 victory over Brazil in a 2026 World Cup qualifier last November.

In January, local media reported that the coach had agreed to remain until at least the end of the Copa America, scheduled from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Scaloni confirmed his intention to continue at the helm beyond the continental tournament.

"I was not having a good year and I felt it was time to stop the ball. Today I'm here with all my energy, which, to be honest, was not the case in November," he said. "As long as the president of the AFA wants me to be here, I'll be here."

Scaloni also gave an update on Lionel Messi's fitness and his decision to leave Paulo Dybala out of the 29-man squad for their final friendlies.

"The good thing is that Messi has had continuity in his team (Inter Miami), especially after his injury. That's important, that he gets more minutes. We see him at full fitness. He will join the squad for training tomorrow," he said.

"We have a special affection for him (Dybala), but we always say that the team comes first. Given the circumstances and the fact that we had problems in some positions, we decided not to include him. We know what he has given us. With all the pain in the world, this is the decision we have taken."

Argentina faces Ecuador on June 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago and Guatemala at Commanders Field in Washington five days later in the run-up to their Copa America title defense.

They open their Copa campaign against Canada on June 20 in Group A, before playing Chile and Peru.