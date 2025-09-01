The Seattle Sounders delivered a shockwave through North American football on Sunday, dismantling Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 in the Leagues Cup final before a record crowd at Lumen Field.

Osaze De Rosario opened the scoring in the 26th minute, Alex Roldan doubled the lead from the penalty spot after the break, and Paul Rothrock sealed it late as Seattle’s organized defense smothered Miami’s star-studded attack led by Messi.

Tempers flared at the final whistle, with officials rushing in to break up a scuffle before the Sounders could revel in their triumph.

The victory not only handed Seattle its first Leagues Cup crown but also etched them into history as the first MLS club to capture every major trophy in North American competition – achieved despite their $16.7 million payroll being dwarfed by Miami’s $46.8 million roster.

They already own two MLS Cup crowns, an MLS Supporters’ Shield, four U.S. Open Cups and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.

This one was especially sweet with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi on the other side.

“It’s a lot,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Because look, it’s against one of the best teams in our league, in the world, with Messi, the best player in the world.”

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (R) controls the ball under pressure from Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan during the Leagues Cup Final match at Lumen Field, Seattle, U.S., Aug. 31, 2025. (AFP Photo)

De Rosario – son of former MLS Most Valuable Player Dwayne De Rosario – put the Sounders in front, heading in a cross from Roldan.

De Rosario had electrified the largely green-clad crowd when he came close in the third minute with a header saved by Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

“What’s going through my mind right now? It’s crazy, it’s a dream come true. I beat Messi in a final!” De Rosario said.

Messi’s presence saw interest spike, and the announced crowd of 69,314 shattered the previous record for a Leagues Cup match of 50,675.

It was also a record for a Sounders game at Lumen Field, topping the 69,274 they drew for the 2019 MLS Cup final against Toronto.

It was a frustrating first half for Miami, which lifted the Leagues Cup in 2023 in Messi’s first season in MLS.

Miami’s first opportunity saw Messi take a quick tumble after tangling with Seattle defender Obed Vargas.

Seattle’s Jackson Ragen blocked Messi’s attempt from outside the area in the 19th minute, then a minute later denied a shot from Rodrigo De Paul.

Seattle almost doubled its lead in the 40th, but Jesus Ferreira’s long-range strike bounced off the post.

A reorganized Miami pressed early in the second half and appeared to have every chance of pulling off the kind of comeback win it posted over Orlando in the semifinals.

Luis Suarez spun through traffic to deliver the ball to Messi as he cut in front of the goal, but Messi chipped his attempt over the crossbar.

Miami was finding its rhythm but squandered another opportunity in the 60th minute when Tadeo Allende, fed by Suarez, missed from directly in front of the goal.

Miami appeared to have seized the momentum, but Seattle wouldn’t let go.

“I think the guys dug down deep,” Schmetzer said. “At 1-0 the game could have gone either way. They were putting a lot of pressure on us.”

The Sounders nearly doubled their lead in the 69th minute, but Vargas’ right-footed blast from outside the box was blocked.

Roldan’s penalty in the 84th minute gave Seattle some breathing room, and Rothrock sparked Seattle’s final celebrations with a goal in the 89th.

“That second goal helped us relieve the pressure, and then you couldn’t ask for a more storybook ending for Paul to score that third goal,” Schmetzer said. “It’s a great day to be a Sounder.”

Both finalists in the cross-border tournament featuring teams from MLS and Liga MX clubs were already assured of berths in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The victory earned Seattle direct entry into the round of 16 in the regional tournament, which will decide one 2029 FIFA Club World Cup berth.

In Los Angeles, the Galaxy beat Orlando City 2-1 in the third-place match to secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.