Miami-Dade County, Florida, will reevaluate security measures for the 2026 World Cup after more than two dozen fans were arrested at Sunday's Copa America final, concluding a tournament marked by turmoil.

Organizers reported that ticketless fans breached security, attempting to storm Hard Rock Stadium, creating chaos at the future World Cup site.

Police initiated a lockdown, leaving hundreds of fans stranded in scorching heat while CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body, repeatedly delayed the Argentina-Colombia match, which eventually started more than an hour late.

"Last night our law enforcement teams responded swiftly to handle an extremely challenging, dangerous situation," said James Reyes, chief of public safety for Miami-Dade County, in a statement.

Fans rush the gates before the Copa America Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, U.S., July 14, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

"We are working with the event organizers to conduct a comprehensive review of all safety and security protocols as we continue to prepare for the World Cup in 2026."

Among the 27 people arrested were Colombian Federation President Ramon Jesurun and his son who were later released on Tuesday.

The pair were accused of fighting security personnel after the match ended and face three felony counts of battery, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by Reuters.

The Colombian federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Major events venue

More than 800 law enforcement officers were present at the stadium, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins, which has hosted large crowds at major sporting events, including the Super Bowl four years ago.

A source familiar with security plans told Reuters that security was tighter for the 2020 NFL championship game than for the Copa final, where fans could not approach stadium entrances without showing a pass at an outside perimeter.

Hard Rock Stadium did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its security plans but said in a prior statement that it had "more than doubled" personnel on Sunday compared to a typical capacity event. The stadium has a capacity of over 65,000.

"We understand there are disappointed ticket holders who were unable to enter the stadium after the perimeter was closed, and we will work with CONMEBOL to address those concerns," it said.

"Ultimately, there is nothing more important than the health and safety of all guests and staff."

CONMEBOL pointed blame at the venue in a statement on Monday, stating it was "subject to decisions made by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities."

"CONMEBOL recommended to these authorities the procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account," CONMEBOL said.

The venue is set to host seven matches, including the bronze medal game, at the 2026 World Cup organized by FIFA, the sport's global governing body.

Similar incidents have occurred at recent major football matches in cities such as London and Paris.

Nonetheless, it was a bitter disappointment for fans at a tournament intended to showcase inter-confederation camaraderie, with the United States hosting South America's premier national team tournament for the second time.

Instead, the event stumbled out of the gate. Empty seats were visible at several group matches, with fans complaining about high prices and distant stadiums.

The U.S. team failed to advance beyond the group stage, prompting the departure of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Security personnel came under scrutiny again after Uruguay players clashed with Colombia fans following their Copa America semi-final defeat in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa later told reporters that players' family members were assaulted in the stands and criticized Copa organizers for failing to protect them.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch also criticized tournament organizers ahead of his team's third-place match against Uruguay, describing the event as unprofessional at every level.

"We've had our players head-butted. We've had racial slurs directed at our players, both live and through social media," he said.

Marsch also accused referees of bias against CONCACAF players.

"There are so many things I could say."