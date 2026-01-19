Senegal were crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions after a chaotic, dramatic final that spilled beyond football and was decided by one cool left foot in extra time.

Pape Gueye struck in the fourth minute of extra time to give the Teranga Lions a 1-0 victory over host Morocco on Sunday, sealing Senegal’s second continental title in a match overshadowed by controversial refereeing calls, crowd disorder and a stoppage that lasted nearly a quarter of an hour.

The decisive moment came early in extra time. Gueye met a loose ball on the edge of the box and swept a precise left-footed finish into the top right corner, silencing the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and breaking Moroccan hearts.

By then, the game had already lurched through scenes rarely seen in a major final.

Chaos erupted deep into second-half stoppage time after Senegal had a seemingly legitimate goal disallowed at one end and Morocco were awarded a contentious penalty at the other. Tempers flared, players clashed, coaches became involved and Senegal’s team walked off the pitch in protest as fans attempted to storm the field.

“It was difficult, we all saw what happened,” Gueye said. “But we decided to come back, stay together and give everything.”

The controversy began in the second minute of added time when Abdoulaye Seck headed the ball against the post and Moussa Niakhaté turned in the rebound. The goal was ruled out for an alleged foul on Achraf Hakimi, though television replays showed minimal contact.

Moments later, Moroccan appeals for a penalty were upheld after Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala reviewed footage of El Hadji Malick Diouf tugging Brahim Díaz.

The decision triggered confrontations between players and substitutes, with Morocco coach Walid Regragui stepping in, seemingly to calm the situation.

Anger then spilled into the stands. Senegalese supporters jumped into the photographers’ area and tried to force their way onto the pitch. Police formed a line behind one goal to hold them back, while scuffles were reported in the press box as well. The match was halted for 14 minutes as order was slowly restored.

When play finally resumed, Morocco had the chance to settle the final with the last kick of normal time.

Brahim, the tournament’s top scorer, attempted a Panenka penalty, but Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy read it easily, catching the ball in his arms and sending the final into extra time.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz misses a penalty in front of Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final football match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

“That save changed everything,” Gueye said. “We stayed focused after that.”

The stadium, packed with 69,500 fans, emptied quickly after the final whistle. Few remained to watch Senegal lift the trophy, their players celebrating amid a subdued backdrop.

The title is Senegal’s second Africa Cup triumph, following their 2021 victory over Egypt on penalties. This time, the winning goal came from open play — a first for Senegal in an AFCON final and a defining moment in their fourth appearance at this stage.

Sadio Mané, suspended for the final, played a key role from the sidelines. “Sadio told us to come back on and re-mobilize,” Gueye said. “That belief carried us through.”

Morocco, meanwhile, were left to rue a missed opportunity to end a 50-year wait for the title. Brahim was whistled by remaining home fans as he collected his runners-up medal.

“Football can be cruel,” Regragui said. “In a final, you must take the few chances you get. That penalty could have won us the trophy.”

Regragui also lamented the scenes that marred the match. “The image we gave of African football was rather shameful,” he said.

The final was preceded by tension off the field as well. The Senegalese Football Federation had earlier complained about a lack of “fair play” from the hosts, citing security concerns, hotel issues, training arrangements and limited ticket access for their supporters.

Senegal overcame significant setbacks before kickoff, missing suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra, and losing Krépin Diatta and Ousseynou Niang to injuries during the warmup.

For Morocco, a 2030 World Cup co-host that has poured vast resources into football infrastructure, the defeat is a sobering blow.

The country’s ambitious sporting investment has drawn domestic criticism, particularly from young Moroccans who feel other priorities are being overlooked.