Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia opened their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns with victories on a rain-soaked Tuesday in Morocco, though only the defending champions looked fully in control as the tournament gathered pace.

Senegal sent an early statement from Tangier, cruising past Botswana 3-0 in a Group D opener that underlined why the 2022 champions are widely viewed as Morocco’s most serious challengers for the title.

Nicolas Jackson struck in each half, his movement and finishing anchoring a performance that was dominant from the outset, while substitute Cherif Ndiaye sealed the result late on.

Heavy rain swept across the 75,000-seat Grand Stade de Tanger, but it did little to slow Senegal’s rhythm.

Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Jackson all tested Botswana goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko early, with the Zebras pinned deep despite deploying five defenders.

The breakthrough arrived five minutes before halftime when Ismail Jakobs cut in from the left and pulled the ball back for Jackson to finish simply.

Botswana briefly showed more ambition after the restart, but it only opened space.

Jackson doubled the lead just before the hour, dancing through the box and finishing from close range after a slick passing move. Phoko twice denied him a hat trick, but could not stop Cherif Ndiaye from tapping in Senegal’s third in the closing moments.

“The players did the job,” said coach Pape Thiaw. “Starting well in a tournament like this is crucial.”

Senegal sit level atop Group D with the Democratic Republic of Congo, who edged Benin 1-0 earlier in Rabat.

Theo Bongonda capitalized on defensive hesitation to volley home in the 16th minute, while Cedric Bakambu had a second ruled out for offside after the break. Benin pushed late, but Congo’s experience told.

Nigeria, runners-up at the last AFCON, also claimed three points but left questions unanswered after a nervy 2-1 win over Tanzania in Group C.

The Super Eagles dominated possession in Fez yet struggled to convert chances, with Victor Osimhen among those left frustrated.

Semi Ajayi finally broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, rising highest to head in Alex Iwobi’s cross.

Tanzania stunned Nigeria shortly after halftime when Charles M’Mombwa struck against the run of play, briefly exposing Nigerian uncertainty. Relief came quickly, however, as 2024 African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman made space outside the area and rifled a rising shot into the top corner to restore the lead.

“We’re satisfied with the three points,” Nigeria coach eric Chelle said. “That’s what matters at this stage.”

Tunisia produced the most clinical display in Group C, easing past Uganda 3-1 in Rabat to take early control of the section. Ellyes Skhiri headed in from a corner after 10 minutes, before Elias Achouri took charge. The FC Copenhagen winger doubled the lead with a composed volley before halftime and added a third just after the hour, following up after Ali Abdi’s shot was saved.

Uganda found a late consolation through Denis Omedi, but the Carthage Eagles were never threatened as they signaled their intent after a disappointing group-stage exit at the previous tournament.

Tunisia now face Nigeria on Saturday in what shapes up as a decisive Group C clash, while Senegal renew their rivalry with DR Congo in Tangier, both teams eyeing early command of Group D.