Serdal Adalı has been elected the new president of Beşiktaş following a fiercely contested extraordinary general assembly held at in Istanbul.

Adalı, who secured 8,901 votes, emerged victorious over his opponent Hüseyin Yücel, who garnered 3,637 votes.

The election, which spanned nearly 12 hours, drew an impressive turnout of 13,158 eligible members.

Adalı's commanding lead across all 25 ballot boxes sealed his triumph, marking a pivotal moment for the storied Istanbul club.

May 2025 deadline

Adalı’s tenure as Beşiktaş president will last until the scheduled general assembly elections in May 2025.

This victory is particularly significant for Adalı, who had previously run unsuccessfully for the presidency three times, losing to Fikret Orman in 2013, Ahmet Nur Çebi in 2019, and Hasan Arat in 2023.

Having served as vice president and deputy president during the Yıldırım Demirören and Fikret Orman administrations, Adalı now faces the opportunity to lead the club through a transformative period.

Unified vision

In his acceptance speech, Adalı expressed gratitude and a commitment to unity, stating, "Beşiktaş deserves brighter days, and we will achieve them together. Our first goal is to reunite this great community. The new era begins now, and with everyone’s support, Beşiktaş will reach its rightful place."

Acknowledging the weight of his responsibilities, he added, "I want all Beşiktaş fans to rest assured – this victory is for Beşiktaş."

Adalı's speech also highlighted heartfelt acknowledgments to his family and supporters. "To my wife, who has stood by me unwaveringly for nearly 40 years, and to my children, my biggest supporters in Beşiktaş matters, thank you. To the 7-to-70-year-old fans who participated in record numbers, you have my deepest gratitude."

He extended his respects to his rival, Hüseyin Yücel, thanking him and his family for their spirited competition.

Adalı also paid tribute to Tayfur Havutçu and Ahmet Ateş, his companions during a challenging period of incarceration following the controversial 2011 match-fixing scandal

Adalı’s election has drawn widespread congratulations from the Turkish sports community.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) issued a statement applauding Adalı’s victory, wishing him and his administration success during their tenure.

Similarly, Fenerbahçe extended congratulations via social media, demonstrating camaraderie between the rival clubs.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak also praised Adalı’s election, emphasizing his confidence in the new leadership’s ability to steer Beşiktaş toward success.