Sergi Roberto has announced his departure from Barcelona after 18 remarkable years with the Spanish giants.

Joining the club's academy at 14, Roberto climbed through the youth ranks and made his first-team debut in November 2010.

The 32-year-old made 373 appearances for Barcelona, securing 21 trophies, including two Champions League titles (2011 and 2015) and seven La Liga titles.

Roberto, whose contract expired at the end of the 2023-24 season in which he became club captain, published an emotional video on social media to announce his farewell.

“The time has come to say thank you for all this journey we’ve made together,” Roberto said.

“In the first team, it has been 11 years full of unique moments and experiences, from the debut to being the captain and winning all the possible titles.

“I have shared the dressing room with my idols and with the best players and coaches in the world – a true privilege.

“I leave proud: proud to have given everything for 18 years, to have always put the interests of the team and the club above my own, and proud to have been the captain of the club of my life.”