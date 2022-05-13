Italian Serie A is primed for a dramatic finish this weekend as city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan go into the penultimate round of games separated by just two points.

No other major European top flight has matched the drama in Italy this season. Manchester City has led the Premier League table for most of the season and holds a three-point lead over Liverpool with two games left, but the two Milan teams have exchanged top spot on several occasions.

Milan is in pole position to win their first Scudetto since 2011, narrowly ahead of champion Inter going into this weekend's fixtures.

There have been comeback victories and last-gasp winners aplenty for both bitter rivals lately, adding further excitement to the closest Serie A title race for years.

Milan is first up on Sunday when it hosts Atalanta at the San Siro.

But the game represents a potential banana skin for Milan, with Atalanta still looking to qualify for Europa League next season, even if another Champions League campaign is out of reach.

"I am in love with my players because I see the effort they put in every day, I know the journey we've been on," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said after last weekend's comeback win at Hellas Verona.

"There's another very tough one coming up, so we're satisfied yes, but already need to find concentration for the next.

"I think this Milan was born during the horrible, humiliating 5-0 defeat to Atalanta (in December 2019). That was when we realized what was needed to develop this team. It was one of the most negative moments of my career, but also one of the most valuable."

Since then, Milan, after years in the Serie A wilderness, has moved to the brink of a historic Scudetto.

Should it slips up, Inter, will be ready and waiting, when it takes on relegation-threatened Cagliari later Sunday.

The defending champion is looking to secure a treble of trophies this season after adding to its Suppercoppa success by winning the Italian Cup against Juventus on Wednesday, with two goals from Ivan Perisic giving them a 4-2 win after extra time.

"Whenever I've needed a response from the team I've got one, from July to today," Inzaghi said after lifting the cup at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

"It's been one long emotional rollercoaster."

The fact that Inter played 120 minutes four days before such a crucial match in the title race may give Milan an additional edge.

The top four is finalized, with Napoli and Juventus competing for third place. Napoli welcomes Genoa to Naples on Sunday while Juve host Lazio on Monday in its final home match.

Another huge story is developing on the Amalfi Coast. Salernitana, back in Serie A for the first time in 23 years, who has endured a tumultuous season off the pitch, looked dead and buried, sitting bottom of the table last month.

However, an unbeaten run of six league matches, including four wins, has propelled Salernitana up to 17th and out of the relegation zone. It travels to Empoli on Saturday looking to continue their great escape.

Saturday Fixtures

Empoli vs. Salernitana

Verona vs. Torino

Udinese vs. Spezia

Roma vs. Venezia

Sunday Fixtures

Bologna vs. Sassuolo

Napoli v Genoa

AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Cagliari vs. Inter Milan

Monday Fixtures

Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina

Juventus vs. Lazio