Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk have fired a shot across the bow by submitting a formal complaint to FIFA against Turkish giants Galatasaray and their Brazilian star Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins, affectionately known as Tete.

The stage was set when Galatasaray made a stunning revelation on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

According to the Turkish club, Shakhtar Donetsk has leveled a complaint against both Galatasaray and Tete himself.

Shakhtar allege that the 23-year-old sensation prematurely terminated his contract to make a leap to Istanbul back in August.

As the legal tussle looms large, Galatasaray are keeping a watchful eye on the proceedings, understanding the potential ramifications that this battle may bring.

The backstory to this football saga unfolded earlier in the summer when Galatasaray pulled off a masterstroke by securing Tete's services on a free transfer.

The Brazilian star has quickly endeared himself to the Galatasaray faithful, showcasing his prowess with one goal in seven appearances for the Istanbul outfit.

Before donning the Galatasaray jersey, Tete plied his trade at renowned clubs like Olympique Lyon and Leicester City, showcasing his talent on some of the biggest stages in European football.

It is worth noting that Tete was a pivotal figure in Shakhtar's trophy-laden era.

During his tenure with the Ukrainian side, he played an instrumental role in clinching the Ukrainian Cup in 2019 and consecutive league titles in 2019 and 2020.