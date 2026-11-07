Bernardo Silva has been named Portugal's new captain following Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football, marking the beginning of a new leadership era for the national team after its most prolific player brought his record-breaking career to an end.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the appointment Friday while announcing his 28-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

Silva, who has made 115 international appearances, takes over the armband after Ronaldo announced his retirement Thursday, ending a 23-year career with 234 caps and 146 goals.

Jesus said Portugal would retain its established system of selecting captains according to international appearances rather than making an individual appointment based on personal preference.

Silva heads a five-player leadership group that also includes Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Neves. All five have previously worked with Jesus at club level.

The coach praised Silva's experience, quality and current form at Real Madrid, where the midfielder has established himself as a regular starter.

"Bernardo is a player with a lot of experience, with a lot of quality, who is in a good spell at Real Madrid. He is a starter for one of the best teams in the world," Jesus said.

The 32-year-old made his senior international debut in 2015 and has since become one of Portugal's most consistent performers.

He was part of the squad that won the 2016 European Championship and the 2025 Nations League, having also featured in Portugal's 2019 Nations League triumph.

Silva has previously worn the captain's armband during Ronaldo's absence, including in the European Championship qualifying campaign.

He also paid tribute to his former captain following Thursday's announcement, describing playing alongside him for so many years as a source of pride and inspiration.

"It was undoubtedly a great pride and pleasure to have played alongside you for so many years. You are an inspiration to all of us. Thank you very much for everything," Silva wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo's departure overshadows squad announcement

Although Silva's appointment signaled a changing of the guard, Ronaldo's retirement and his strained relationship with Jesus dominated Friday's news conference.

The 41-year-old announced his decision on social media Thursday, bringing an end to an international career that began in August 2003. He leaves as the men's international record holder for both appearances and goals, having captained Portugal to the 2016 European Championship and Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

His final appearance came Sept. 24 in a 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales.

The retirement followed a public disagreement with Jesus that intensified during the September international break. Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp without permission after being left on the bench against Norway and subsequently indicated that broken promises by the coach had contributed to his decision.

Jesus appeared increasingly frustrated as journalists repeatedly questioned him about the dispute, insisting that he wanted to focus on the squad selection.

"All my decisions were made with the team in mind. As a manager, I have always defended what was best for the team. I am at peace with my decision," he said.

The coach maintained that Ronaldo had remained part of his plans until the retirement announcement and denied having any advance knowledge of the decision.

"I found out when we all did," Jesus said. "Until then, I knew nothing about it. He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list."

Jesus also said he had not contacted Ronaldo since the announcement.

Despite their disagreement, the coach insisted there were no hard feelings and acknowledged the striker's contribution to Portuguese football.

Federation promises tribute to Portugal legend

Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença also pledged to celebrate Ronaldo's achievements, describing his influence on the national team and successive generations of players as deserving of recognition.

However, the federation did not confirm whether Ronaldo would return for a formal farewell appearance.

"No tribute will ever be enough to thank him for everything he has done for Portuguese football, for Portugal," Proença said ahead of the squad announcement.

"We will do everything we can to honour the legacy he leaves us. Everything he has done deserves to be honoured and celebrated."

Proença said the federation, Jesus and everyone involved in Portuguese football respected Ronaldo's decision, praising his leadership, ambition and determination to compete at the highest level.

"The best way to honor and celebrate him is to honour his boundless ambition. To always play to win. To never be afraid of being the best in the world," he said.

"Thank you for everything, captain. This is and always will be your home."

Jesus looks to Portugal's next generation

Away from the Ronaldo controversy, Jesus introduced seven new faces in his November squad, including five players from the Under-21 setup, as Portugal begin preparing for life without their longtime captain.

The selections reflect the coach's intention to strengthen the team's depth while introducing younger players to the senior international setup.

Portugal have already secured qualification for the Nations League quarterfinals after winning their opening four group matches, including victories over Denmark and Norway.

The team will host Denmark on Nov. 14 before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales three days later in their final Group A4 fixtures.

Ronaldo's departure closes a defining chapter in Portuguese football. His goalscoring records, longevity and leadership shaped the national team for more than two decades.