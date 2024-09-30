Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone called for swift punishment for fans who disrupted Sunday’s derby against Real Madrid by throwing objects onto the pitch, leading to a 20-minute suspension. Simeone also hinted that players who provoke such behavior should face consequences.

The incident occurred after Eder Militao's 64th-minute goal celebration, when Atletico’s ultras, located in the south stands, hurled objects at Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois. Courtois notified the referee, who paused the game.

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) reacts next to Atletico Madrid's Diego Pablo Simeone during the Spanish La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano stadium, Madrid, Spain, Sept. 29, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Following the interruption, Angel Correa scored a stoppage-time equalizer, sealing a 1-1 draw.

“My opinion is that people who have committed incidents should be sanctioned by the club. We don’t need these people. We need the people who accompany and support us. They harm the club, but be careful: that does not justify generating situations that we, the protagonists, generate,” Simeone told DAZN.

“We all have to help. The people who have thrown those lighters, it’s not right. But maybe it doesn’t help when we, the protagonists, undermine people, charge against people, provoke people, and then people get angry.

“People have no other way of responding, in a bad way, which is not right, but we also have to try to be calm, to understand the situations, that you can celebrate a goal by celebrating it, but not by staring at the stands, charging against the stands, making gestures... because then people get angry.

“Of course it’s not justified, but neither is the initial act justified because otherwise, we’ll always be victims. The one who throws the lighter should be sanctioned, and the one who provokes should also be sanctioned. This way there are no more laughs and incidents like that, as you are not sanctioned, you are allowed to do things.”

Atletico Madrid released an official statement early Monday saying they have already identified one of the fans who hurled objects onto the pitch and are working with police to identify others who will be disciplined.

“Atletico de Madrid wishes to express its rejection of the throwing of objects from a section of the south stand in the 68th minute of the match against Real Madrid. The club's security department has been working together with the police to locate those involved, one of whom has already been identified,” the club said in a statement.

“The club will apply the internal regime foreseen for very serious cases to the people involved in this incident. These attitudes have no place in football and tarnish the image of a stadium that has experienced a spectacular atmosphere with more than 70,000 spectators in the stands, the vast majority of whom have shown exemplary behavior.”