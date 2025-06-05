Simone Inzaghi, fresh off a humbling Champions League final defeat with Inter Milan, has landed in Saudi Arabia – this time, to lead Al Hilal into a new era and a bold Club World Cup campaign.

Just days after Inter’s 5-0 collapse to Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, the 49-year-old Italian coach was officially unveiled as Al Hilal’s new head coach in a sharply produced announcement video posted on X.

Sipping Arabian coffee and pinning the club’s crest to his lapel, Inzaghi declared, “I am Simone Inzaghi, and today begins my story with Al Hilal.”

The appointment marks yet another ambitious step for the Saudi Pro League giants, as the oil-rich kingdom continues its footballing revolution ahead of hosting the 2034 World Cup.

Inzaghi, who signed a two-year deal through 2026-27, will begin training immediately in Riyadh, with preparations already underway for the newly expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off June 15 in the U.S.

Al Hilal are set to face European champions Real Madrid on June 18 in Miami – a baptism of fire for Inzaghi in blue.

“The Italian genius is here,” the club posted online, hailing the arrival of the tactician who brought Inter six trophies during his three-season spell, including a Serie A title and two Italian Cups.

Despite reaching two Champions League finals, Inzaghi left Italy empty-handed this season after Inter’s late collapse across all fronts.

He now joins a star-studded Al Hilal roster featuring Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic, while Neymar, plagued by injuries, was released in January after just seven appearances.

Speculation continues to swirl around Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, with Al Hilal emerging as a potential destination should he leave Al Nassr.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, claimed he turned down a $135 million offer from Al Hilal to “continue playing at the highest level.”