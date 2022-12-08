Following Spain's humiliating elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the hands of stubborn Morocco in the round of 16 earlier this week, La Roja's gaffer Luis Enrique was shown the exit on Thursday.

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upsetting result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.

After the game, the 52-year-old coach admitted that he was to blame for the defeat as his youthful and vibrant team was nothing short of potential and quality.

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, bar a four-month period in 2019 when he stepped aside due to the illness and subsequent death of his young daughter. His contract was due to expire at the end of the tournament in Qatar, and it was confirmed on Thursday he will not be staying on.

He led La Roja to the semifinals of the Euro 2020 last year, where they lost on penalties to Italy, and to the 2020-21 Nations League final, where they were beaten by France.

Spain's loss to Morocco was their third straight tournament exit on penalties, having also suffered defeat by that method against hosts Russia in the 2018 World Cup last 16.

Luis Enrique's side started their Qatar 2022 campaign in style with a thumping 7-0 win over Costa Rica, which they followed up with a creditable 1-1 draw against Germany.

However, a 2-1 loss to Japan saw them finish second in Group E and they could not overcome a Morocco side 15 places below them in the latest FIFA rankings.

Spain's failure to score a single penalty in Tuesday's shootout made them just the second team to do so in World Cup history, after Switzerland against Ukraine in 2006.

According to a statement from the Royal Spanish Football Federation, "Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sporting director, Jose Francisco Molina, have informed the coach of their decision."

"The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years," the statement read.

"The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish soccer team.

"The aim is to continue with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators."

The Spanish FA has announced that Luis Enrique would be replaced by Jose Luis de la Fuente as Spain's coach.