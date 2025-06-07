Spain’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, is steering La Roja toward a historic triple crown in the Nations League final Sunday against Portugal and their iconic captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, in a showdown that’s as much about generations as glory.

Fresh off back-to-back titles – the 2023 Nations League and Euro 2024 – Spain enter Sunday’s clash at Munich’s Allianz Arena as favorites.

But de la Fuente offered glowing praise for Portugal’s veteran star, calling it “a blessing” to face a player who “has shaped an era and a legacy.”

The match will spotlight a captivating generational duel: Ronaldo, the 40-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner and international goal-scoring king, versus Spain’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, just 17 and already a key player for both club and country.

Spain’s resurgence

Taking charge after Spain’s disappointing 2022 World Cup exit, Luis de la Fuente has masterfully blended Spain’s classic tiki-taka with a sharper, more aggressive edge.

His approach capitalizes on youthful firepower – like Yamal and winger Nico Williams – while emphasizing tactical discipline.

Spain dominated their group with a stingy defense, conceding just four goals, and survived a nerve-wracking quarterfinal penalty shootout against the Netherlands.

Their 5-4 semifinal thriller over France, fueled by Yamal’s brace and match-winning penalty, was “historic” and a “homage to football,” de la Fuente said – though he admitted defensive lapses nearly cost them.

For the final, de la Fuente stressed tightening up defensively while highlighting his squad’s depth, with midfield stars Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, and Mikel Merino poised to control the tempo.

Expect Unai Simon to start in goal, supported by a back four including Pedro Porro and young Dean Huijsen, with Yamal spearheading the attack alongside Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Portugal’s battle-tested side and Ronaldo’s magic

Portugal, coached by Roberto Martinez, has evolved into a tactically flexible force alternating between formations.

Their attacking arsenal features Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, and rising star Goncalo Ramos, all under the leadership of Ronaldo, who remains Portugal’s talisman despite his age.

Ronaldo’s 2-1 semifinal winner over Germany marked Portugal’s first victory on German soil since 2000 and showcased his enduring class. With seven goals in eight Nations League appearances, he ranks among the tournament’s top scorers.

Portugal’s lineup likely includes Diogo Costa in goal, a defense anchored by Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes, and an attack led by Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Pedro Neto.

Ronaldo-Yamal narrative

The final is as much about legacy as silverware.

Ronaldo, with over 800 career goals and records for international appearances and scoring, embodies the pinnacle of football greatness. Yet Yamal, already breaking records as the youngest Nations League semifinal scorer, represents the future.

De la Fuente lauded Yamal’s maturity amid the spotlight: “He deals with it in a completely normal way. That makes him so special.” Yamal, in turn, called Ronaldo a “football legend” but vowed his focus is on the team’s victory.

Ronaldo tempered hype around the young star, stressing the importance of team effort and labeling Spain “maybe the best national team in the world.”

High stakes on a historic stage

Sunday’s final, the 41st Iberian Derby since 1921, pits two fierce rivals with rich histories. Spain leads the historical series, but Portugal’s recent titles – the 2019 Nations League and 2016 Euros – prove they remain a potent threat.

Victory for Spain would secure a rare three-peat on the international stage, cementing de la Fuente’s place among Spain’s finest coaches. Portugal aims to become the first nation to claim two Nations League titles, adding to their 2019 crown.