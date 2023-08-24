Amid the euphoria of Spain's triumphant Women's World Cup victory, the coach of the championship-winning football team, Jorge Vilda, finds himself under the harsh glare of scrutiny.

The spotlight of inquiry has shifted onto him after footage surfaced, capturing a moment of celebration that is now raising questions.

The incident unfolded in the wake of Spain's crowning moment on the global stage, marked by their spectacular 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia.

A disconcerting incident that took place during the award ceremony quickly overshadowed the elation of the triumph.

The episode in question involves Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, who made headlines for planting a kiss on a player's lips without her consent during the award ceremony.

This controversial act sparked a wave of national uproar, with calls for accountability echoing across the nation.

However, a separate video has emerged, capturing a candid moment of celebration among Spain's coaching staff following the pivotal goal against England.

Amid jubilation, Vilda turned to embrace three of his assistants – two men and a woman.

It was during this celebratory embrace that his hand inadvertently brushed against the chest area of the female assistant, who was donned in a coat.

Simultaneously, his other hand maintained contact with a male assistant.

While the Spanish football federation remained silent in the immediate aftermath of the incident, the echoes of this controversy are reverberating through the sporting world.

The scrutiny has intensified, with mounting pressure on Rubiales to address the situation and potentially step down from his position.

This storm of controversy threatens to cast a shadow over a historic achievement for women's football in Spain.

The nation's victory was an exultant moment, placing them alongside only Germany in the exclusive club of countries that have secured both the women's and men's World Cup titles.

It is essential to note that Jorge Vilda's journey to this victorious juncture was not without its own hurdles.

Less than a year prior, 15 players had voiced their collective demand for drastic changes within the team to elevate its performance and results.

Vilda heeded their call and steered the team to this momentous victory. It is worth highlighting that no accusations of improper conduct have been directed toward Vilda.