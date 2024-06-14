The Spanish men's football team for the Paris Olympics received approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday to include two players with prior international experience for other countries.

Leeds forward Mateo Joseph, who previously played for England at the Under-20 level, and Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who represented the Netherlands in national youth teams.

Both Spain-born Joseph and Huijsen recently changed eligibility through FIFA to play for Spain at the Under-21 level, and those moves are now also recognized by the IOC.

Spain won its only Olympic title in men's football in 1992 when Pep Guardiola played. Spain took silver in Tokyo three years ago when its squad included current senior players Unai Simon, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

At the Paris Olympics, Spain will play in a group with Egypt, Uzbekistan, and the Dominican Republic in the 16-nation men's football tournament that starts July 24, two days before the opening ceremony. Argentina, Israel, Ukraine and the United States also qualified.

The IOC approved changes of Olympic nationality for 11 athletes Thursday, including two former Russians. Denis Taradin can compete in sailing for Cyprus, and wrestler Chermen Valiev is now eligible for Albania.