Two heavyweights of European football step into the ring on Thursday as Spain and Italy aim to secure an early place in Euro 2024's knockout phase.

Both won their opening Group B fixture, so one more point should prove enough for the reigning champions and their Nations League nemesis to progress.

When Spain coach Luis de la Fuente sent his team out at Berlin's Olympiastadion for their Euro 2024 opener, he could hardly have imagined they would return at halftime with a three-goal lead over Croatia.

Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal all scored before the break, kicking off the campaign with a resounding success.

Morata reached double figures in major tournaments, while Carvajal became the oldest Spanish scorer at a Euro.

Fielding the tournament's youngest player, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who assisted the third goal, and seeing Unai Simon save a penalty, Spain's composed performance suggests they are strong contenders for the trophy this summer.

With European titles in 1964, 2008, and 2012, Spain aims for a fourth continental crown.

They have lost just one of 11 competitive games under de la Fuente, winning the last seven, their best run since 2017.

Recent results against their next opponents in the "Group of Death" have been particularly positive.

La Roja defeated Italy in successive UEFA Nations League semifinals, winning last year's edition.

However, they have never won three consecutive matches against their Italian rivals.

When the two teams meet in Gelsenkirchen, a point apiece could see both through to the last 16, potentially allowing de la Fuente to rest key players against Albania.

Nonetheless, pride will be on the line.

While their Iberian rivals have dominated recently, Italy famously overcame Spain on penalties three years ago en route to Euro 2020 glory.

Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo (L) and Spain's Pedri in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship semifinal match at Wembley Stadium, London, U.K., July 6, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

Since losing to La Roja in the Nations League last June, the rejuvenated Azzurri have suffered only one defeat in their last 12 matches, winning eight.

Under Luciano Spalletti's guidance, they have regained their vigor, recovering from a dip in form under Roberto Mancini.

Italy began their title defense shakily but quickly bounced back in Saturday's Group B clash against Albania to secure maximum points.

Sassuolo's Nedim Bajrami set a new Euros record by scoring the fastest goal ever after just 23 seconds.

However, Spalletti's team soon equalized through Alessandro Bastoni, and Nicolo Barella put them ahead.

Now unbeaten in 10 European Championship matches, with their last defeat dating back to a 2-0 loss to Spain in 2016, Italy's most recent setback in the competition was eight years ago against the Republic of Ireland.

Though considered outsiders this summer, the Azzurri aim to become only the second team to win consecutive Euros, following Spain.

First, they must ensure progress to the knockout phase.

Easing concerns about their fitness after last week's win over Croatia, both Rodri and Alvaro Morata participated in full training and will be available on Thursday, when Aymeric Laporte might return from injury.

The France-born defender missed Spain's opening match entirely but could now take a spot on the bench, with Nacho and Robin Le Normand likely continuing in the center of La Roja's back four.

Few changes, if any, are expected in Luis de la Fuente's lineup, though Dani Olmo and Alex Grimaldo are strong candidates for promotion to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Italy can also field an unchanged side in Gelsenkirchen, as all their players were available for training after the victory over Albania.

Luciano Spalletti has stated he isn't committed to a specific formation, but some personnel changes suggest a more cautious approach: Gianluca Mancini offers a more conservative center-back option compared to the forward-raiding Riccardo Calafiori; Bryan Cristante might replace Roma teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini to bolster the Azzurri's midfield.

One player certain to start is Nicolo Barella, who has five goal involvements in his last seven international appearances.

However, Genoa striker Mateo Retegui is pushing to replace Gianluca Scamacca up front.