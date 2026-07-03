A Mikel Oyarzabal double and another commanding defensive display helped Spain reach the World Cup's round of 16 on Thursday, putting their rivals on notice ⁠with a dominant 3-0 win over ⁠Austria.

Spain, who arrived at the tournament among the ​favorites and have yet to concede a goal, made a ​slow ⁠start with a draw against Cape Verde, but Austria had no answer to their opponents' relentless attack and impenetrable back line on a sunny day in Southern California.

While Spain's attack, especially teenage forward Lamine Yamal, gets most of the attention, their defense continues to excel. They did not allow a shot on target on Thursday, the first team to achieve that feat in a World Cup knockout match since Germany in the 2014 final against Argentina.

Spain will face Portugal or Croatia for a place in the quarterfinals. "I don't know who I'd prefer to play, I haven't planned for each team," Oyarzabal said. "Bring ⁠them ⁠on."

Relentless pressure

The Spaniards started brightly, with Lamine repeatedly troubling Austria's defense as La Roja pressed for an early breakthrough.

They thought they had gone ahead from a short-range shot by Marc Cucurella, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

The pressure finally paid off, though, when Cucurella whipped a precise cross into the area and Oyarzabal steered it into the bottom corner, igniting the Spain-heavy crowd.

Schlager kept Austria in the match before halftime, producing back-to-back saves from a free ⁠kick and the ensuing scramble to ensure his side went into the interval trailing by only one. Austria's best opportunity to equalize came in the second half when a lovely cross into the box was ​headed by Sasa Kalajdzic, but the ball landed harmlessly on top of the goal.

Austria, who squeaked ​into the knockout round with a last-gasp goal to draw with Algeria, struggled to create clear chances against a Spain side who remained composed in possession and ⁠disciplined at ‌the back ‌to continue their shutout streak.

Pedro Porro added Spain's second in ⁠the 66th minute with a header into the middle ‌of the net in front of a sold-out crowd that included Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. Oyarzabal ​struck again in the 89th minute ⁠for his fourth goal of the tournament following a defensive ⁠lapse by a visibly frustrated Austrian side.

Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, looked confident and ⁠assured against Austria and ​will take encouragement from the performance of 18-year-old Lamine, who looked to have shaken off the hamstring injury that had hampered him earlier in the tournament.