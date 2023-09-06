Jorge Vilda, the celebrated coach who led the Spanish national women's team to World Cup victory, was shown the exit Tuesday amid a backdrop of unfulfilled pledges and a nation grappling with impassioned discussions surrounding "feminism and equality."

Vilda who had been at the helm of Spain's women's national football team for nearly a decade, had been assured that his contract would be extended, and his salary boosted after leading his team to a historic World Cup victory.

Alas, those assurances proved as transient as the Sydney winds that witnessed Spain's triumph over England, securing their first-ever world championship title with a resolute 1-0 victory.

But the celebrations were tainted by the controversy surrounding Football Federation President Luis Rubiales.

Investigated by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and temporarily suspended, Rubiales clung to his position despite the tidal wave of political and social pressure sweeping Spain.

Rubiales, resolute in his defiance, lambasted some members of the left-leaning minority government for their "false feminism" during an extraordinary general assembly meeting of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Aug. 25.

In a twist of fate, his words ignited applause from a select few, including Luis de la Fuente, the men's national football team coach.

While De La Fuente, sensing the brewing storm, apologized and justified the applause, Vilda chose a different path.

His steadfast support for Rubiales, an allegiance he refused to renounce, ultimately cost him the job he loved dearly.

The fateful decision was made in a board of directors meeting presided over by Pedro Rocha, the man who had succeeded Rubiales as RFEF President.

Vilda, once the architect of Spain's footballing glory, was relieved of his duties as coach and sporting director of the women's national football team.

In an official statement from the RFEF, Vilda was hailed as "the coach who made significant contributions to the development of Spanish women's football between 2015-2023, making Spain the world champion and propelling it to the zenith of the FIFA rankings."

However, the RFEF, under Rocha, issued a public apology to the Spanish society and the global football community for the pain and distress wrought by the Rubiales incident, vowing that such events would never stain the sport's reputation again.

The Spain men's national football team, invited to the camp for the 2024 European Championship qualifying matches, added their voice to the chorus of criticism aimed at Rubiales.

In a statement delivered by team captain Alvaro Morata, they vehemently condemned Rubiales's actions, emphasizing the core values of sport: respect, inspiration and diversity.

The saga began during the post-match medal ceremony and celebrations in Sydney when Rubiales, seemingly unable to contain his enthusiasm, made inappropriate gestures from the stands.

His shocking kiss on the lips of Spanish football player Jennifer Hermoso during the medal ceremony only added fuel to the fiery controversy.

In Spain, the pressure on Rubiales is unrelenting.

Temporarily dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, he clings to his position as the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAD) offered a legal lifeline, refusing to categorize his actions as "two serious crimes due to inappropriate behavior."

Yet, the Spanish government persists in its efforts to remove Rubiales, accusing him of "damaging the image of the country" and putting undue pressure on the judiciary. Still, Rubiales remains unyielding, an immovable figure in the storm of controversy that has engulfed Spanish football.