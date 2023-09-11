Charismatic Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has announced his resignation amid a storm of controversy.

This dramatic decision comes in the wake of widespread condemnation for a contentious incident at the Women's World Cup victory ceremony that saw him kiss La Roja midfielder Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales, who was already suspended by FIFA for 90 days in light of the incident, tendered his resignation in an open letter addressed to the federation's interim president.

His decision was further elucidated during an exclusive television interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"I'm going to (resign), yes, because I cannot continue my work," the 46-year-old said.

His decision to step down was influenced by the counsel of family and friends who implored him to safeguard his dignity and the reputation of the sport he holds dear.

"Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life," they said.

The scandal that ignited this firestorm erupted during the medal ceremony following Spain's momentous World Cup triumph in Sydney on Aug. 20.

Rubiales's "passionate" embrace with midfielder Hermoso drew global scrutiny and backlash, forcing him into the epicenter of a heated debate.

Hermoso, 33, filed a formal complaint of sexual assault against Rubiales at the National Court. This legal action further compounded the president's predicament and cast a long shadow over his tenure.

In his open letter, Rubiales revealed his decision to step down from his position as vice-president of the UEFA, the governing body of European football. He stated, "After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position." His resolve to protect Spanish football from further harm became apparent as he acknowledged external forces that would thwart any possibility of his return.

Rubiales remains adamant that the kiss was consensual and has unwavering faith in the truth prevailing. His resignation, he believes, will bring much-needed stability to Spain's involvement in the 2030 men's World Cup bid.

Amid mounting pressure for his resignation, Rubiales's mother, Angeles Bejar, resorted to a hunger strike in protest, seeking solace within the confines of a church.

As the dust settles on this tumultuous chapter, some Spanish politicians have voiced their support for Hermoso and her fellow players who staged a protest against Rubiales.

Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz declared, "We are with you, Jenni, and with all women."

Spain's equality minister, Irene Montero, succinctly summarized the mood with a resounding, "It's over."

The fallout from this scandal also led to the dismissal of controversial women's coach Jorge Vilda, ushering in a historic moment as Montserrat Tome, a woman, takes the helm of the team for the first time.

Amid these seismic shifts, Spain's women's team prepares to face Sweden and Switzerland in Nations League matches.

The turbulence surrounding Rubiales's resignation still lingers, casting a long shadow over Spanish football.

The legal saga continues as Spanish prosecutors' lawsuit against Rubiales awaits examination by a National Court judge. The outcome remains uncertain, with Australian police expressing their willingness to assist in the investigation.

Hermoso, who plies her trade for Mexican club Pachuca, has been vocal about her ordeal, describing the unwanted kiss as leaving her "vulnerable, feeling like the victim of an assault."