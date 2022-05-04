La Liga side Celta Vigo's Spanish striker Santi Mina was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

According to the sentence, Mina will not be able to communicate or be within 500 meters of the victim for 12 years.

Mina has appealed against the sentence.

The 26-year-old was cleared of the charge of sexual assault, for which the state prosecutor had sought a sentence of eight years in prison, which according to Spanish law necessitates proof of intimidation or violence.

Mina's friend David Goldar, who plays for second-tier club Ibiza, was found not guilty after he was accused of being an accomplice.

The woman accused Mina of raping her in a campervan in June 2017 in the town of Mojacar in southeastern Spain, where Mina was on holiday with Goldar.

Celta Vigo announced Wednesday it has "temporarily removed" Mina from the squad and "opened disciplinary proceedings to clarify his work responsibilities in view of the ruling."

Celta said the club "respects the player's right to a defense but is obliged to take measures in light of events that undermine the image of the club and directly attack its values, showing once again its absolute condemnation of the offense defined in the judicial ruling."

Mina was playing for Valencia at the time of the offense. He joined Celta in 2019.