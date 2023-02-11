Sports figures worldwide are calling on fans to donate to earthquake survivors affected by two major quakes that hit Türkiye’s southeast and Syria’s northwest on Monday.

Stefan Kuntz, the German coach of Türkiye’s national football team, initiated a personal fundraising campaign in Germany for earthquake survivors in Türkiye’s southeast.

Kuntz launched a personal fundraising campaign in his German hometown of Neunkirchen on Saturday by sitting at a supermarket checkout for an hour. The money made in sales will be sent to Türkiye.

Türkiye's German coach Kuntz works at cash register to fundraise money for earthquake survivors in his hometown in Germany, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (IHA Photo)

“We have set up a donation account at the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and are forwarding the money to the Turkish disaster management authority. My national players, my family, and I are participating,” he told the Rheinpfalz am Sonntag newspaper.

“On Sunday, we went to a Turkish Süper Lig game, and I went to sleep as usual in the evening. When I woke up on Monday, I turned on my phone and immediately saw many messages.”

He later headed to the TFF office in Istanbul and watched the rest unfold on television.

“I sat there for half an hour with my mouth open and thought: ‘this can’t be true.’ Then, when I realized the disaster was a reality, the terrible aftershock followed. I was stunned yet again,” he said.

Bundesliga side Freiburg is also among those to donate money to help people affected by the massive earthquake in southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

Freiburg said they would donate €50,000 ($53,500) to earthquake victims on Saturday.

“In addition to relief supplies and food, disaster experts have confirmed that financial support is the main way to help those affected,” a club statement read, urging fans to donate.

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez and Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc urged fans to donate to victims.

Hamilton, 38, shared donation links on social media of the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Human Appeal — a British-based international development and charity.

“Families, homes, and lives have been destroyed. Posting places to donate and share for all those who wish to help,” the Mercedes driver wrote on Instagram.

Ilkay Gündoğan donates two trucks filled with bread to quake-hit region

Ilkay Gündoğan, the German footballer of Turkish heritage, sent aid to Türkiye.

According to German outlet BILD, the Manchester City star donated two truckloads of bread to areas most affected by the disaster.

“The encouragement and support we have received so far have been great! We are currently trying to collect more food and material donations like baby food, blankets, hygiene products and warm clothing,” said Gündoğan.

UEFA donates $213,000

UEFA is also helping victims.

It said, in coordination with the UEFA Foundation for Children, that it made an initial donation of €200,000 ($213,000) to support the vast humanitarian operation assisting victims in Türkiye and Syria.

“UEFA is also exploring the organization of additional fundraising activities during this season’s Champions League Final week, which will take place in Istanbul in June,” it said.

The European football’s governing body also made a $160,000 donation to the Turkish Football Federation, while the Foundation committed $53,000 to the Bonyan Organization and Tiafi (Team International Assistance for Integration).

UEFA announced that a moment of silence would be observed before kick-off at all club matches next week in respect for victims.

The Turkish Football Federation, in cooperation with the Turkish Union of Clubs, will establish a neighborhood of 1,000 containers in the quake region.

Yeni Malatyaspor withdrew from the second division of Turkish football (TFF 1. Lig) after two strong earthquakes hit the country.

Premier League takes action to help

The English Premier League (EPL) announced donation campaigns aimed at helping Türkiye and Syria.

The League will donate £1 million ($1,2 million) to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.

The EPL added that players and officials would wear black armbands at matches this weekend as a mark of respect to those affected by the quake.

Liverpool and Everton will donate signed matchday shirts from the fixture to be auctioned in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

“After Monday night’s game, first-team players from the two sides will sign their match-issued shirts and auction them off with the help of LFC Foundation,” said Liverpool.

Spain’s La Liga will hold a minute of silence before games in first- and second-tier leagues this weekend for victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Details of relief campaigns organized in Spain will be shared during live broadcasts.

The Greek Basket League (GBL) also started a fundraising campaign to support those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

“Every point scored by the teams of the Basket League in the meetings of the 16th matchday will be equivalent to €10 ($10,67) in the bank account of the Hellenic Red Cross in favor of those affected by the earthquakes,” GBL said in a statement.

The GBL added that a minute of silence would be held before the 16th-week games.

Istanbul’s ‘Big Three’ come together to support relief efforts

Turkish football’s “Big Three” — Fenerbahce, Beşiktas, and Galatasaray — organized a charity event to simultaneously send aid trucks from their stadiums to the disaster zone.

Merih Demiral, a Turkish football player for Italy’s Atalanta, auctioned Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, and Lionel Messi’s signed match-worn shirts for earthquake victims.

On Twitter, Demiral thanked Inter Milan’s Turkish star Hakan Çallhanoğlu for his efforts to help.