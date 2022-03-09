Turkish traditional heavyweight Galatasary will take inspiration from its past European success as it faces a resurging Barcelona in the Europea Round of 16 match Thursday.

The Lions, who won the 2000 UEFA Cup, are having one of the worst seasons in their history, currently struggling in the 12th position in the Turkish Süper Lig. And they will face a Barca side that has rejuvenated itself under new coach Xavi Hernandez.

Five-time European champion Barcelona, however, is still adjusting to the unfamiliar surroundings of the continent's secondary competition after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in 18 years.

It faces Galatasaray at Camp Nou on the back of its best run of the season after four victories in a row, including an impressive 4-2 win away at Napoli in the previous round.

It sits third in La Liga and has not lost in the league since December, boosted by a busy January transfer window in which it signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal as well as Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

Aubameyang and Torres have scored seven goals between them in Barca's last five games.

"We have four wins in a row and this hasn't happened for a long time," said coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday. "The players believe in what we are doing. We are on the right path."

The Europa League is still Barcelona's only realistic hope of winning a trophy this season and there remains a defensive fragility that will offer opponents encouragement.

But Barca will be a heavy favorite against a Galatasaray side that has struggled recently, winning only twice in its last 15 matches.

Europa League kings

In the other enticing tie of the round, Europa League specialist Sevilla hosts English side West Ham in the first leg.

Sevilla, who has won the Europa League four times in the last eight seasons, will face a West Ham side which is battling for a trophy.

The Hammers' chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League are slipping away, with Arsenal now firm favorites to secure the final Champions League spot and Tottenham and United still battling too.

West Ham captain Mark Noble said his team's fighting performance in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last Saturday would restore belief after a rocky patch in which they were also knocked out of the FA Cup.

"That performance will give us a lot of belief and hopefully we can take that into the Europa League now," Noble said on the club's website.

"It's exciting and hopefully we can perform like that because Sevilla are a top team and we are going to need to perform well."

The shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will hang over Thursday's matches with the tie between Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig canceled, although the Football Union of Russia lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday seeking to overturn UEFA's ban on its club playing in European competition.