Reigning Serie A champion Inter Milan looks to put behind its stuttering form and revive a faltering title defense when it travels to lowly Genoa on Friday.

In the other match of the night, league leader AC Milan will host Udinese.

Inter was four points clear at the top at the start of February but trails Milan by two, albeit with a game in hand, heading into its trip to the Italian Riviera, after a miserable month which has also seen it effectively knocked out of Europe by Liverpool.

Simone Inzaghi's side let Milan, who could only draw 2-2 at bottom side Salernitana, off the hook Sunday when it fell 2-0 at the hands of giant-killers Sassuolo. The game exposed its problems in front of the goal.

"A team that wants to win the Scudetto can't approach a game like that," said Inzaghi after his team was blitzed in the first half.

Still Serie A's leading scorers, Inter had enough opportunities to earn themselves at least a point against Sassuolo while the derby defeat to Milan – which started this current blip – and the Liverpool loss both came after strong displays which deserved more reward.

Lautaro Martinez was the worst offender against Sassuolo, missing an open goal from centimeters out and showing why he has scored just once in his last 11 appearances in all competitions.

Good news for Inter comes in the form of Marcelo Brozovic, the Croatian's suspension was a large part of why Sassuolo ran riot in the opening period at the San Siro.

Brozovic is a cornerstone of Inter's play and the contrast between its displays against Liverpool with the 29-year-old, and against Sassuolo without him was stark.

Milan will keep its league lead if it beats Udinese before Inter takes the field at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Stefano Pioli's team kick off the weekend's fixtures fortunate to still be top after both Inter and third-placed Napoli missed opportunities to make a move last weekend.

Napoli has a huge 10 days ahead, with Barcelona coming to town on Thursday before it faces Champions League-chasing Lazio in Rome on Sunday night and then hosts Milan, who it currently trails by three points.

Luciano Spalletti said Wednesday that he has Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Politano back for Barca. Victor Osimhen in fine fettle and netting crucial goals after his late leveler at Cagliari saved Napoli from a deserved defeat Monday.

Friday Fixtures

AC Milan vs. Udinese

Genoa vs. Inter Milan