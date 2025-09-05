Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez apologized Thursday for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member at the conclusion of the Leagues Cup final four days earlier.

The incident occurred as the Sounders celebrated a 3-0 victory in Seattle, a match that also saw Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets appear to throw a punch amid postgame scuffles.

“First, I want to congratulate the Seattle Sounders on their Leagues Cup triumph,” Suarez wrote on Instagram Thursday. “But most of all, I want to apologize for my behavior when the game ended.

“It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify my reaction.

“I made a mistake and sincerely apologize. It’s not the image I want to give in front of my family, who suffer because of my mistakes, or in front of my club, which also doesn’t deserve to be affected by something like this.

“I feel bad for what happened, and I didn’t want to let pass the opportunity to recognize and apologize to everyone who was hurt by what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left ahead, and we will work together to try to achieve the triumphs that this club and its fans deserve. A hug to all.”

Suarez’s team issued a statement Thursday: “Inter Miami condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup final. These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.

“We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately.

“We thank our fans and community for their continued support.”

Suarez, a 38-year-old Uruguayan who once starred for Liverpool and Barcelona, has a history of on-field misconduct. Three times he has been suspended for biting opponents, and he was once suspended for racial abuse, though he denied the allegation.

It is unclear what punishment Suarez might receive or how it will be administered, as the Leagues Cup, featuring teams from MLS and Liga MX, has a separate disciplinary committee from the two leagues.

Inter Miami (13-5-7, 46 points) sits in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference entering a Saturday road match against Charlotte FC.

Suarez has six goals and 10 assists in 22 MLS matches this season. He added three goals and three assists in six Leagues Cup matches.