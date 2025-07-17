The Turkish women’s national volleyball team – widely known as the “Sultans of the Net” – have announced a formidable extended squad for the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Thailand, set to take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 7.

Head coach Daniele Santarelli, the architect of Türkiye’s recent golden generation, has crafted a 22-player preliminary roster rich in star power, experience and youthful promise.

The team will face Spain, Bulgaria and Canada in Group E, a trio of stylistically varied opponents that should challenge Türkiye’s tactical versatility and mental stamina.

This World Championship, held quadrennially, is one of volleyball’s most prized stages, drawing 24 elite teams into a month-long marathon of high-caliber action.

For Türkiye, which won the 2023 Volleyball Nations League and captured bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the tournament is more than just another campaign – it’s a declaration of their arrival among the sport’s global giants.

Forged by fire

Under Santarelli’s stewardship, the Turkish squad has grown from regional contender to international powerhouse.

Tactical fluidity, defensive grit, and a lethal offensive trio led by superstar opposite hitter Melissa Vargas have become hallmarks of this squad.

Ranked among the world’s top teams, Türkiye now carries the weight of expectation into Thailand.

The Sultans’ depth was on full display in recent tournaments, and the 22-player extended roster reflects a careful balance of seasoned veterans and rising stars.

That roster will eventually be whittled down to 14, as required by FIVB regulations.

Core of champions

The setting corps is anchored by Cansu Özbay, whose court vision and tempo control have made her indispensable.

Backing her are Elif Şahin and promising newcomer Dilay Özdemir, while Sıla Çalışkan and Arelya Karasoy Koçaş round out a deep group.

At opposite hitter, Vargas looms large – both literally and figuratively.

The Cuban-Turkish dynamo, MVP of the 2023 VNL, remains Türkiye’s offensive spearhead.

Behind her, Aleksia Karutasu, Defne Başyolcu, and Aylin Uysalcan provide layers of firepower, ready to step in if needed.

Balanced attack

Türkiye’s outside hitters must serve as two-way players, scoring in attack and anchoring the first line of defense.

Veterans like Hande Baladın and Meliha Diken bring experience and poise, while Ebrar Karakurt, the flamboyant southpaw with a thunderous serve, remains one of the most electrifying players in the sport.

Saliha Şahin and Derya Cebecioğlu provide steadiness, with Yaprak Erkek and İlkin Aydın offering dynamic energy and passing precision.

Wall in the middle

Eda Erdem Dündar, the spiritual and tactical captain, continues to be the heart of the Turkish defense.

Her ability to read attacks and lead from the front makes her irreplaceable.

Alongside her is Zehra Güneş, whose timing and reach make her a nightmare at the net for opposing hitters.

Veteran Aslı Kalaç, the athletic Sinead Jack-Kısal, and prospects Deniz Uyanık and Berka Buse Özden provide depth and diversity in the middle blocker position, each capable of contributing when called upon.

Backcourt backbone

No defense functions without elite liberos, and Türkiye has two.

Gizem Örge, widely regarded as the best libero in the world after earning top honors in the 2023 VNL, returns to lead the backcourt.

Simge Aköz, a seasoned and consistent performer, partners with her to form an elite defensive tandem.

Youngster Eylül Akarçeşme Yatgın rounds out the group, gaining crucial experience for future campaigns.

Caution signs

Though Türkiye enters Group E as heavy favorites, each opponent presents unique hurdles.

Spain offers a disciplined but less athletic unit; Bulgaria brings a gritty, unpredictable style that can frustrate stronger sides.

Canada, led by the high-flying Kiera Van Ryk, is athletic, hungry, and capable of springing an upset if underestimated.

Navigating the group with clean wins will be crucial to securing a favorable path in the knockout stages, where volleyball’s elite – Italy, Brazil, and the United States – await.

Building a legacy

The stakes are high. Türkiye’s women have never reached the World Championship final, let alone claimed gold.

Their best finish came in 2010, when they landed sixth.

But times have changed. This team carries the swagger of champions, with a track record that includes a European Championship title, a VNL crown, and Olympic hardware.

This World Championship is not just about validation – it’s a springboard to 2026’s edition in Europe and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Success in Thailand would not only boost their international standing but ignite further interest in the sport domestically, where volleyball has soared in popularity over the last five years.

Players to watch

Melissa Vargas remains the focal point. Her jump serve, unmatched vertical and offensive range make her nearly unguardable.

Captain Eda Erdem’s leadership and blocking are foundational.

Karakurt, with her fire and flair, is capable of swinging momentum on her own.

And Gizem Örge will anchor a defense that must withstand the best hitters in the world.

The supporting cast is no less vital – whether it’s Elif Şahin keeping the offense humming, Zehra Güneş patrolling the net, or Saliha Şahin shoring up serve reception under pressure.