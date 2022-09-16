Turkish teams had a field day in the European competitions Thursday as Fenerbahçe fought back for a draw, Trabzonspor picked up a maiden win in the Europa League while Başakşehir and Sivasspor also picked up wins in Conference League.

The Yellow Canaries secured a comeback 2-2 draw against Rennes.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough in the first half, but Rennes scored the opener when French midfielder Martin Terrier made a close-range finish at Roazhon Park.

After two minutes, Terrier assisted his teammate Lovro Majer, and he scored to double the lead.

In the 60th minute, Irfan Can Kahveci made a classy long-range finish to narrow the gap to one.

Enner Valencia, who came off the bench, converted a stoppage-time penalty as the Istanbul football club salvaged a key draw on the road.

Rennes finished the match with 10 men after their defender Hamari Traore was sent off for a foul on Kahveci.

Earlier in the 25th minute, Kahveci netted a goal, but it was canceled for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Fenerbahçe is in second place with four points while Rennes is at the top of Group B by goal difference.

In another Group B match, AEK Larnaca beat Dynamo Kyiv with a 1-0 score to raise their points to three at Krakow's Stadion Cracovii. Dynamo Kyiv has no points so far.

Trabzonspor tastes first win

Turkish champion Trabzonspor got its first European victory of the season with a 2-1 win against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

The Black Sea Storms opened the scoring when Marek Hamsik put the ball in the net in the 16th minute.

The second goal came from Trezeguet in the 68th minute at Senol Gunes Spor Kompleksi.

Red Star Belgrade narrowed the gap to one in the 89th minute when Veljko Nikolic fired a shot from just inside the penalty box.

The team from Serbia was down to 10 men in the 64th minute when midfielder Evans Kangwa was shown a second yellow card.

Trabzonspor is in second place with three points while Ferencvaros are atop Group H with six. Red Star is the bottom of the group without a point.

In the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League, Medipol Başakşehir defeated a 10-man Fiorentina 3-0 to remain at the top of Group A.

Serdar Gürler scored twice, in the 51st and 71st minutes, while Bertrand Traore netted the Istanbul club's third goal in the 90th minute at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

The Italian football side was down to 10 men after Jonathan Ikone was shown a red card in the 75th minute.

With two wins in two matches, Başakşehir leads Group A with six points, while Fiorentina is at the bottom of the group with one point.

Elsewhere, a penalty goal by Max Gradel gave Sivasspor a road win over CFR Cluj in the Conference League.

Playing at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium, the Turkish football side tasted a narrow win with a goal from its midfielder Gradel in the 28th minute.

Sivasspor jumped to second with four points, while Czech Republic's Slavia Praha top Group G on goal difference.

Sivasspor had to play in the hosts' away shirts after its baggages were lost at the Cluj International Airport.