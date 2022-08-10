Turkish football’s “Big Four,” namely Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, counted a combined loss of over TL 1.725 billion ($96.33 million) in the 2021-22 season,

According to declarations made on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Beşiktaş posted the highest losses at TL 716.8 million among the four teams.

The Black Eagles were followed by its crosstown rival Galatasaray, who had a disastrous season, with a loss of TL 377.5 million.

Reigning Süper Lig champion Trabzonspor, on the other hand, also closed its books in the red. The Black Sea storms, despite winning their first title in 38 years last season, announced a loss of TL 335.2 million.

In the meanwhile, Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe, which ended the 2021-22 season in second place, posted losses of over TL 295.4 million.