The summer transfer window for Süper Lig will begin Tuesday, following the successful conclusion of Turkey’s top flight league on July 26.

According to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), the two-month-long window will close on Oct. 5, instead of the usual early September date.

The TFF, however, did not reveal the date for the mid-season transfer window, which usually takes place in January.

Transfer windows across Europe were extended as football leagues were interrupted for several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Oct. 5 deadline was advised by UEFA, as European football’s governing body recommended the extension and promised to offer leeway regarding financial fair play.