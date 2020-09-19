Dusan Djuric, a footballer playing for Swedish Second League team Halmstad, said he deeply regrets calling Turkish-origin football player Deniz Yaldır a “f------ gypsy,” after being dropped from the squad.

The incident occurred during a game between Halmstad and Umea earlier this week. Releasing an immediate statement, Halmstad announced that Djuric’s attitude was completely unacceptable, removing him from the squad list in a game against Akrobis.

Speaking to the FotbollDirekt channel, Yaldır said that he will not stay silent against such racist incidents anymore.

He added that he accepted Djuric’s apology but more is needed to handle racism worldwide.

Djuric is expected to receive a fine from the Swedish Football Association after Yaldır’s appeal.

Previously, another Swedish player of Turkish origin Jimmy Durmaz was subjected to a storm of racial hatred and threats on social media after giving away the free kick that led to Toni Kroos's late win for Germany in their Group F World Cup clash on Saturday.

The Swedish Football Association filed a police complaint in the wake of a spate of threats and racial slurs targeting Durmaz.