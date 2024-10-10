Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny recently came out of retirement to sign with Barcelona, stepping in after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term injury.

However, despite the high-profile move, Szczesny has no intention of altering his personal habits – including smoking.

The former Juventus star insists that his off-field choices are nobody's business but his own.

"There are things that I don't change in my personal life and it's nobody's business if I smoke. I believe that it doesn't affect what I do on the pitch, I work twice as hard," Szczesny told Mundo Deportivo in an interview.

"I don't do it in front of kids because I don't want to have a bad influence on them. Sometimes somebody will take a photo from the trees where I have a cigarette, that's on them, not on me.

"If somebody thinks that I will change the way I am in my personal life they can think again because I am who I am. I've been this way my whole life."