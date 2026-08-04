Marc-Andre ter Stegen will spend the season at Ajax after joining the Dutch club on loan from Barcelona, hoping regular playing time can revive both his club career and his chances of reclaiming a place in Germany's national team under new coach Jürgen Klopp.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper completed a season-long move on Tuesday in a deal that reunites him with Ajax coach Michel Sanchez, who previously worked with Ter Stegen during the goalkeeper's brief loan spell at Girona.

The agreement runs through June 30, 2027, contains no purchase option, and leaves Ter Stegen under contract with Barcelona until 2028.

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruijff, who finalized the move alongside Barcelona sporting director Deco, believes the veteran goalkeeper will provide immediate leadership and quality.

"Marc has an outstanding track record, and his qualities are widely recognized," Cruijff said. "He is a direct reinforcement for our squad. Marc and I know each other well and I look forward to working with him again."

The move follows one of the most difficult stretches of Ter Stegen's career.

His 12th season at Barcelona unraveled after he lost the starting position to Joan Garcia under coach Hansi Flick. Before that, a ruptured patellar tendon sidelined him for more than seven months, while recurring back problems required surgery.

Seeking playing time, Ter Stegen joined Girona on loan in January 2026, but managed only two appearances before suffering a hamstring injury that prematurely ended his season.

He returned to Barcelona to complete his rehabilitation and is now reportedly fully fit.

Ajax offers Ter Stegen the opportunity to rebuild his reputation at a club looking to return to prominence after a disappointing campaign.

The Amsterdam club endured a turbulent 2025-26 season, finishing fifth in the Eredivisie with 14 wins, 14 draws and six losses before securing a place in UEFA Conference League qualifying through the European playoffs.

Míchel was appointed Ajax coach in June after leaving Girona following the Spanish club's relegation and has overseen a significant squad rebuild aimed at restoring Ajax as a domestic and European contender.

Ter Stegen's arrival continues that overhaul.

Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen reacts during the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo)

The former Barcelona star is the second Germany international to join Ajax this summer after attacking midfielder Julian Brandt signed a three-year contract following the expiration of his Borussia Dortmund deal.

Ajax have also strengthened their attack by signing Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option to buy and Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal for just under 20 million euros ($23 million) on a five-year contract.

Veteran defender Daley Blind has also returned on a free transfer.

Ter Stegen's move could prove equally important for his international future.

The goalkeeper has earned 44 caps for Germany but spent three consecutive World Cups as Manuel Neuer's understudy, including Germany's 2014 title-winning campaign.

Despite expectations that he would eventually become the country's first-choice goalkeeper, Ter Stegen was left out of Germany's squad for the 2026 World Cup after Neuer returned from international retirement.

Germany's tournament ended in disappointment with a round-of-32 exit following a 1-1 draw against Paraguay and a penalty shootout defeat in Boston.

Ter Stegen's most recent international appearance came in June 2025 during the UEFA Nations League Finals, where he featured against Portugal in the semifinals and France in the third-place match.

Following Germany's World Cup exit, Klopp was appointed national team coach on a four-year contract after Julian Nagelsmann stepped down. The former Liverpool manager officially takes charge in mid-August, giving Ter Stegen a fresh opportunity to compete for a place if he can regain consistent form in Amsterdam.

Ajax have already begun their European campaign by advancing past Vojvodina in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. Ter Stegen could make his competitive debut when Ajax host Irish club Shelbourne in the first leg of the third qualifying round on Friday at Johan Cruyff Arena.

A product of Borussia Mönchengladbach's academy, Ter Stegen made 127 first-team appearances before joining Barcelona in 2014. Over the next decade he became one of Europe's elite goalkeepers, making 423 appearances while winning the 2015 UEFA Champions League, seven La Liga titles and numerous domestic honors.