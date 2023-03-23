The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has recently unveiled a revolutionary new technical structure for their youth national team, set to revolutionize the game for future generations.

As part of its ambitious push toward a fresh outlook, the youth national teams have welcomed an influx of new faces.

The TFF has initiated a project to establish a Turkish football school, recruiting young Turkish coaches who have been equipped with an impressive football curriculum and UEFA coaching licenses.

These coaches, who have gained invaluable experience from both club and international team participation, will be instrumental in fostering the growth of the next generation of national footballers.

As part of a carefully crafted project, they have recently begun work with the TFF.

Levent Sürme has been appointed as the coach of the U-21 national team, with Selçuk Erdoğan serving as his assistant.

Other former national football players, Orhan Şam, Sabri Sarıoğlu, Selçuk Erdoğan, Uğur Inceman and Volkan Arslan, will serve as coaches for the other youth national teams.

Meanwhile, Alkan Birlik will become the youth national team goalkeeper coach, Dolunay Saray as the youth national team athletic performance coach, and Ahmet Buğlar and Ege Mirza as the youth national team analysis coach.

Selman Coşkun, who has been working as a TFF regional coach and trainer since 2009, has been appointed as the technical coordinator of the youth national teams.

Emrah Karakovan will be responsible for the national team's goalkeeper department, Vural Durmuş for the athletic performance department, and Okan Aydıner for the analysis department.

These three will still continue their duties in the national team.

The following are the new technical team assignments according to the categories in the youth national teams:

For the under-19 team, Ali Nadir Başkan will take the wheel as the coach with Sabri Sarıoğlu and Orhan Şam serving as the assistant coaches.

The under 18 years will have Ovunc Soykan Basar as the manager while Volkan Arslan, Hüseyin Yeşildağ and Adnan Çakmakoğlu will deputize him.

Uğur Inceman will be calling the shot for the under-17 team with Ömür Serdal Altunsöz as his sidekick.