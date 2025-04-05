The Turkish Football Federation's Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) handed down significant penalties to Fenerbahçe following their Turkish Cup quarterfinal derby loss to Galatasaray.

The sanctions include three-match bans for coach Jose Mourinho, and players Fred and Mert Hakan Yandaş, as well as hefty fines.

In its ruling, the PFDK cited Mourinho's "unsporting conduct" following a post-match altercation with a Galatasaray team member.

As a result, Mourinho faces a three-match ban from the dressing room and the bench, along with a TL 292,500 ($7,700) fine.

The committee's decision came after reviewing similar cases, with three members voting for a five-match ban but ultimately, the decision was reached by majority.

Fred was penalized for insulting the match referee, receiving a three-match suspension and a fine of TL 58,500.

Meanwhile, Mert Hakan Yandaş was punished for unsporting behavior towards an opposing player, receiving a one-match ban and the same fine as Fred.

The club's sporting director, Mario Branco, also found himself in hot water, fined TL 117,000 for breaching regulations.

Coaches Salvatore Foti and Sandro Zufic were handed four-match bans for their respective offenses: Foti for insulting an opposing player, and Zufic for physical interference with the referee, as well as fines of TL117,000 and TL 78,000, respectively.

In addition to these individual penalties, Fenerbahçe as a club was hit with a total fine of TL 900,750 for various infractions.

Despite the severe sanctions, Mourinho, Fred, and Yandaş will be eligible to play in Fenerbahçe's Süper Lig match against Trabzonspor on Friday, as their punishments will be served during cup matches.

Meanwhile, the PFDK has yet to announce its verdict on Galatasaray's Barış Alper Yılmaz and Kerem Demirbay, who were also referred to disciplinary action after the match.