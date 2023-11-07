Mehmet Büyükekşi, the president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), delivered a pivotal address on Tuesday, shedding light on recent developments within the organization.

In his speech, Büyükekşi underscored the initiation of a comprehensive restructuring process within the Central Refereeing Committee (MHK) and pledged a written response to media allegations within two days.

As Türkiye celebrates the centennial of the republic, the TFF's 100th year of existence carries profound significance.

Büyükekşi reiterated the federation's unwavering commitment to operating with utmost fairness, transparency and impartiality.

While the federation diligently addresses prevailing football issues, there has been a surge in criticism.

According to Büyükekşi, this shift has steered critiques away from constructive discussions of shared challenges toward gossipy and direct allegations against the federation.

Henceforth, the federation will engage with the media every 15 days to ensure transparent and open communication.

Büyükekşi declared: "Following this meeting, we will not be taking any questions. Instead, we will provide written responses to all inquiries within two days."

Revitalizing the MHK Regarding referee appointments, Büyükekşi revealed that the federation is pioneering a groundbreaking initiative by introducing a strategic plan.

They are launching a restructuring process for the MHK, a practice well-established in several European countries, notably Germany, where clubs actively participate in decision-making.

"We intend for our clubs to play a pivotal role in the decision-making process for referee appointments, class determinations and performance assessments. This will end ongoing debates and discussions on this matter," Büyükekşi stated.

He further disclosed plans to introduce a semi-automatic offside system, representing a significant investment in technology.

This system will expedite decision-making during matches, resulting in more accurate judgments.

The national team

The Crescent Stars have achieved remarkable results and secured a place in EURO 2024. For the first time in Turkish history, the national team is poised to excel in the qualifiers.

Notably, Türkiye has climbed four places in the FIFA world rankings, currently occupying the 38th position, marking its highest rank in recent memory.

In October, Türkiye was the top point-gaining nation.

Büyükekşi also emphasized the national team's ascent to League B in the UEFA Nations League and expressed their ambition to reach League A.

He reiterated their determination to end Türkiye's World Cup drought.

Regarding Vincenzo Montella's role, Büyükekşi commented: "Montella has played a significant role in our recent matches. Currently, he is in Madrid, where he will meet with Arda Güler and Çağlar Söyüncü following the games. We are pleased with our coach's close and amicable relationship with our players, and as you know, Montella will be based in Istanbul."

Discussing the women's national team, he stated: "Our efforts for the Women's National Team are yielding tangible results. They have won all four matches in League C and earned promotion to League B, an achievement recognized by UEFA. Furthermore, after setting a spectator record in Elazığ, we broke it again in Çorum."