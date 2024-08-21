On the eve of the match between Amedspor and Istanbulspor, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu made a heartfelt appeal to fans, urging them to demonstrate the spirit of brotherhood during the game.

Arriving in Diyarbakır, Hacıosmanoğlu was accompanied by TFF Vice President Mecnun Otyakmaz and TFF Board Members Zehra Neşe Kavak and Lale Cander.

The delegation made several significant stops, including visits to the Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DTSO), the Governor’s Office, Diyarbakırspor, Diyarbekirspor, and the Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

Hacıosmanoğlu also visited the Amedspor facilities, where he met with Amedspor President Aziz Elaldı.

During the meeting, Hacıosmanoğlu expressed his gratitude to those who supported him during the election process.

He emphasized the importance of fairness and unity in Turkish football, stating, “We are committed to serving peace and brotherhood, not just for Amedspor but for the entire nation. Football’s unique ability to connect people must be harnessed for promoting harmony.”

Hacıosmanoğlu stressed the TFF’s commitment to impartiality and fairness, highlighting the need to elevate the brand value of Turkish football.

He praised the infrastructure and facilities being developed at Amedspor, acknowledging their potential to benefit not only the club but also the entire country.

However, he pointed out that building facilities alone is insufficient – professional management and development are essential for producing tangible results and advancing football in the region.

Hacıosmanoğlu emphasized Amedspor’s significance as a national team, particularly in promoting unity and peace.

He acknowledged Diyarbakır’s unique position, thanking everyone for contributing to the city’s positive image.

Hacıosmanoğlu called on Amedspor supporters to show the nation the true meaning of brotherhood during the evening’s match, hoping that the atmosphere would set a positive example for other regions.

Amedspor President Aziz Elaldı also reflected on the historic moments of the past two days, noting the long-awaited bridge of peace, love, and unity formed during the visit.

Elaldı thanked the TFF delegation for their support and highlighted the region’s passion for football.

He mentioned the club’s efforts to make football accessible to everyone, with 50% of their match attendees being women and children.

Elaldı concluded, “Our goal is to make football the dominant sport in the region, and tonight’s match is another step in that direction."