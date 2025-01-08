The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced a groundbreaking decision to temporarily employ foreign Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials in the second half of the Süper Lig season.

This move, part of a broader initiative to professionalize officiating, aims to address ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of VAR and its impact on Turkish football’s reputation.

VAR controversies

In a detailed statement, the TFF acknowledged the heated debates surrounding VAR decisions in recent weeks, which have cast a shadow over the league’s footballing environment.

To mitigate these issues and preserve the league’s brand value, the federation’s executive board approved the introduction of foreign VAR referees.

“This transitional phase is expected to enhance the performance and development of young Turkish referees,” the TFF stated. “While we aim to elevate their skills and expertise, our ultimate goal remains the complete management of Turkish football with a fully domestic officiating team.”

The federation emphasized that this structural transformation would involve necessary amendments to disciplinary regulations and other directives, ensuring a more positive and professional footballing climate.

Broader structural changes

The TFF’s announcement also detailed other significant reforms aimed at modernizing the officiating system:

Overhauling the referee committee: The Central Referee Committee (MHK) will undergo a complete restructuring, transitioning to a corporate model in alignment with the federation’s broader professionalization goals.

The Central Referee Committee (MHK) will undergo a complete restructuring, transitioning to a corporate model in alignment with the federation’s broader professionalization goals. Club-inclusive operations: Operations in the Süper Lig and Trendyol 1. Lig will be overseen by the MHK chairperson and guided by a consultative board, which includes club representatives as stakeholders.

Operations in the Süper Lig and Trendyol 1. Lig will be overseen by the MHK chairperson and guided by a consultative board, which includes club representatives as stakeholders. Transparent appointments: Referee assignments will now be based on automated systems tied to clear, transparent criteria, a shift aimed at reducing bias and increasing trust in officiating processes.

Referee assignments will now be based on automated systems tied to clear, transparent criteria, a shift aimed at reducing bias and increasing trust in officiating processes. Performance reviews and communication: Clubs will have access to performance evaluations of referees, while a professional communication framework will be implemented to enhance transparency and dialogue.

Building toward domestic future

The TFF reiterated its commitment to nurturing a pool of talented domestic referees capable of leading Turkish football into a new era. While foreign VAR officials will provide immediate relief and expertise, the long-term focus remains on fostering a sustainable, fully local refereeing system.

“These reforms mark a pivotal moment for Turkish football, ensuring the highest standards of officiating and fostering trust among all stakeholders,” the statement concluded.