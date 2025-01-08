The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced a groundbreaking decision to temporarily employ foreign Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials in the second half of the Süper Lig season.
This move, part of a broader initiative to professionalize officiating, aims to address ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of VAR and its impact on Turkish football’s reputation.
In a detailed statement, the TFF acknowledged the heated debates surrounding VAR decisions in recent weeks, which have cast a shadow over the league’s footballing environment.
To mitigate these issues and preserve the league’s brand value, the federation’s executive board approved the introduction of foreign VAR referees.
“This transitional phase is expected to enhance the performance and development of young Turkish referees,” the TFF stated. “While we aim to elevate their skills and expertise, our ultimate goal remains the complete management of Turkish football with a fully domestic officiating team.”
The federation emphasized that this structural transformation would involve necessary amendments to disciplinary regulations and other directives, ensuring a more positive and professional footballing climate.
The TFF’s announcement also detailed other significant reforms aimed at modernizing the officiating system:
The TFF reiterated its commitment to nurturing a pool of talented domestic referees capable of leading Turkish football into a new era. While foreign VAR officials will provide immediate relief and expertise, the long-term focus remains on fostering a sustainable, fully local refereeing system.
“These reforms mark a pivotal moment for Turkish football, ensuring the highest standards of officiating and fostering trust among all stakeholders,” the statement concluded.