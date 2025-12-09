The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) intensified its sweeping betting investigation on Tuesday, sending 22 more referees to its disciplinary board in a probe that has shaken the foundations of Türkiye’s football pyramid and widened into one of the sport’s most far-reaching scandals in decades.

TFF President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, speaking at federation headquarters in Riva, said the latest referrals bring the total number of implicated referees to 174 – just weeks after 152 officials were suspended in late October.

He described the saga as the “largest integrity crisis in modern Turkish football,” and vowed full transparency as prosecutors continue nationwide arrests.

Mounting evidence

The TFF’s new statement says the 22 referees were flagged through fresh investigative material.

Among them is assistant referee Ahmet Karaatay, provisionally suspended for allegedly placing bets on football matches – an act strictly banned for match officials of any rank.

Several regional referees face similar charges under Article 57 of the federation’s disciplinary code.

These additions follow the October shockwave triggered by internal audits that revealed more than 65% of Türkiye’s active referees had betting accounts – 371 out of 571 – while 152 had wagered directly on football.

Seven were from the elite Süper Lig, including Zorbay Küçük, arrested during November raids.

The findings, driven partly by government anti-corruption tips, led to mass suspensions and the handover of all evidence to prosecutors.

Exploding scandal

What began as an internal review has morphed into a national criminal investigation targeting more than 1,200 individuals – from Süper Lig stars to semi-pro players and club executives.

On Dec. 5, coordinated raids across 17 provinces resulted in 20 pre-trial detentions and dozens more interrogations.

Among those jailed is Galatasaray defender Metehan Baltacı, already serving a nine-month TFF ban, with prosecutors alleging he used insider knowledge to place bets on his own club’s matches.

Fenerbahçe captain Mert Hakan Yandaş is also in custody, accused of routing bets through third-party accounts; investigators say devices seized from his home show links to illegal platforms, a claim he firmly denies.

Former Adana Demirspor president Murat Sancak faces charges of facilitating illicit wagers connected to suspicious transfer activity, while Konyaspor’s Alassane Ndao and Ankaraspor owner Ahmet Okatan remain under investigation for allegedly taking part in match-fixing schemes that prosecutors say may have influenced lower-league results.

Of the 29 Süper Lig players swept up in this second wave, 27 are accused of betting on their own teams – an explosive conflict of interest that has fueled fears of manipulated matches.

Two games remain at the center of investigators’ scrutiny: a 0-0 draw between Ümraniyespor and Giresunspor last December, and an April clash between Ankaraspor and Nazilli Belediyespor allegedly steered by executives.

Nineteen suspects were released under judicial supervision.

Five individuals remain abroad.

Fenerbahçe has pledged cooperation while backing Yandaş; Galatasaray has issued no comment on Baltacı. Analysts warn that confirmed match manipulation could threaten UEFA licensing for affected clubs as both giants chase domestic supremacy.

Boiling point

The October investigations triggered more than 1,000 player suspensions across the leagues, including 25 from the Süper Lig.

A November dragnet swept up 17 referees – one accused of placing over 18,000 bets – and Eyüpspor’s president.

Ex-referee and prominent pundit Ahmet Çakar also came under scrutiny for suspicious financial movements.

Critics say the TFF moved too slowly early on, allowing misconduct to spread. Hacıosmanoğlu pushed back, framing the clean-up as a generational reset long avoided by previous administrations.

Defiant message

The federation chief used the press conference to deliver fiery, unfiltered remarks. He lamented that Türkiye’s promising World Cup qualifying draw, the country’s first in 24 years, was overshadowed by the deepening scandal: “We could not celebrate. Domestic agendas drowned out national pride.”

He accused past leaders of sweeping misconduct “behind closed doors” and insisted his administration will not follow suit. “We promised fairness and transparency,” he said. “The day we fail to uphold that promise is the day we leave these seats.”

While thanking President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Istanbul’s chief prosecutor for their backing, he emphasized that the probe would not spare any club or figure, regardless of stature.

Derbies and referees

Hacıosmanoğlu also revisited recent derby controversies, saying Fenerbahçe – not Galatasaray – had more reason to complain about officiating. He defended the referees’ handling of the match, denounced attempts to shape narratives through “perception games,” and sharply rebuked Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk’s calls for dismissals of certain referees.

On VAR, he was blunt: “I accept human error on the pitch, but I cannot accept errors in VAR.”

He warned major clubs against treating Anatolian teams as “props” in title races, urging respect for competitive balance.

He also confronted broadcast commentators – especially on beIN Sports – accusing them of inconsistent, agenda-driven analysis and warning that upcoming broadcast rights negotiations will include accountability for such behavior.

Hacıosmanoğlu ended with a vow: “This process will not be interrupted. If it must continue without us, we will step aside. But Turkish football will be cleaned.”