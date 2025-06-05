The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has issued a game-changing decree that rewrites how suspensions are served and how clubs handle their financial books, aiming to clamp down on loopholes that have long plagued the Turkish game.

Effective this upcoming season, red card suspensions will no longer be limited to the competition in which the offense occurred.

Previously, a player sent off in a Süper Lig match could continue playing in other competitions, such as the Turkish Cup or international fixtures, while serving out their ban in league matches alone.

That practice is now dead.

Under the new rule, any red card will trigger a suspension for the next official match – whether it’s a domestic league tie, a cup match, a friendly, or even a UEFA fixture.

This immediate and universal enforcement mirrors disciplinary systems used by UEFA and FIFA, and it aims to close the door on teams strategically sidestepping suspensions to field key players in high-stakes matches.

Alongside this shift in discipline, the TFF has turned its focus to club finances.

In a bid to increase accountability and crack down on shadow payments, all clubs are now obligated to fully report player contract details to the federation.

These include base salaries, signing bonuses, image rights, and any other earnings or costs associated with a player’s agreement.

While the TFF hasn’t yet disclosed what sanctions clubs may face for failing to comply, the move signals a clear intent to curb under-the-table deals and bolster financial transparency in line with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play framework.

Both regulatory changes reflect a broader ambition by the TFF to professionalize Turkish football, which has endured years of reputational damage due to disciplinary inconsistencies and widespread financial irregularities.

By synchronizing punishment enforcement and demanding cleaner books, the federation aims to instill discipline on the pitch and responsibility off it.

Founded in 1923, the TFF governs all levels of football in Türkiye, from the top-flight Süper Lig to grassroots amateur leagues.