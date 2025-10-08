The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and Turkish Airlines (THY) have renewed their long-standing partnership, signing a fresh three-year deal that extends one of Turkish sports’ most enduring alliances.

The agreement, celebrated at the Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities, brought together TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat, national team coaches and captains – all united by a message that echoed far beyond the room: “We are one in serving our nation.”

For 18 years, Turkish Airlines has been the steadfast flag carrier not just of the skies but of Turkish football, supporting the national teams through triumphs and trials.

This latest agreement, both sides say, is more than a sponsorship – it’s a renewed vow to carry the nation’s pride higher, whether on the field or in the air.

'We stand united'

TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu praised the partnership as a symbol of shared purpose and national pride.

“For nearly two decades, Turkish Airlines has stood by Turkish football without interruption,” he said. “This renewed three-year agreement will add tremendous value to our brand and to our sport. Though we compete in different arenas – one on the field, one in the sky – we share the same mission: to represent our nation in the best way possible. We are one, together, in serving our country.”

Hacıosmanoğlu expressed his optimism for the national teams, particularly the men’s squad, voicing faith that Türkiye will finally earn its long-awaited World Cup ticket after 24 years.

“With the help of our partners and the determination of our teams, I believe we’ll bring Turkish football to where it truly belongs,” he added.

'We spread our wings'

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat reflected on the pride of carrying the national spirit both on land and in the air.

“While you wave our flag on the field, we do so in the skies,” he said. “This shared mission makes us inseparable.”

Bolat noted that THY’s support extends well beyond football, embracing basketball, volleyball, handball and more.

“With every athlete we support, we invest in Türkiye’s future,” he said. “Every flight, every partnership is part of a larger mission – to inspire youth and to bring our nation the recognition it deserves on the world stage. This collaboration is not just about travel; it’s about journeying together toward national pride.”

'Türkiye flies together'

Women’s National Team coach Necla Güngör Kıragası drew a poetic comparison between managing a team on the pitch and leading a global airline.

“THY, which flies to more countries than any other airline and contributes $55 billion to our economy, reflects the same precision, teamwork and excellence that we strive for on the field,” she said. “Both the national team and Turkish Airlines represent Türkiye globally – one on the grass, one in the sky. These new signatures mark not just a deal, but a shared mission of excellence.”

World cup goal

Men’s national team coach Vincenzo Montella praised the emotional connection between THY and the players, recalling touching gestures from the airline’s staff during international trips.

“This partnership represents unity and purpose,” he said. “We have two crucial matches ahead – against Bulgaria and Georgia – and our focus is clear: to qualify for the World Cup. Every time we fly home after a match, the warmth from THY’s pilots and crew reminds us that we are part of something bigger than football.”

Women’s National Team captain Didem Karagenç spoke passionately about representing hope for future generations.

“Football isn’t just a game to us – it’s a journey of belief, effort and carrying our nation’s dreams,” she said. “Each match, we fight not only for our own ambitions but for the little girls who dream of following in our footsteps. Our flag rises with us and knowing that Turkish Airlines stands by our side gives us confidence and inspiration.”

Crescent-Stars' captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu described the renewed deal as a “shared signature” between two symbols of national pride.

“This isn’t just a sponsorship – it’s a commitment to represent Türkiye’s values, vision and talent together,” he said. “As we carry our flag on the pitch and THY carries it across the skies, our goal is the same: to make our nation proud. I believe we will soar to even greater successes – together, all the way to the 2026 World Cup.”