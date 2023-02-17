In light of recuperating from the "disaster of the century" that transpired on Feb. 6, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi declared that they will launch the "Türkiye shoulder to shoulder" campaign on 1 March, furthering a sense of solidarity and community.

After a 1-0 winning performance from Trabzonspor on the UEFA Europa Conference League stage against Basel, TFF President Büyükekşi took all the club presidents in tow, taking the opportunity to address the press with a motivational statement.

Büyükekşi stated that a great national solidarity started as a result of the great disaster, and said, "Today, we live in Trabzon, where we have witnessed a wonderful demonstration of solidarity. Our presidents, clubs, and fans have come together in strength to take action and make a difference. The match between Trabzonspor and Basel has crowned this union with a triumphant result – a 1-0 victory for Trabzonspor – and we are determined to further our solidarity. On Wednesday, March 1, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will be launching an ambitious campaign, 'Türkiye Shoulder to Shoulder,' which will be broadcast across all channels. This campaign will be a shining example of our unwavering unity and strength, showing the world that we are an indivisible nation, standing together in solidarity."

The iconic Turkish rescuer banner raised in the stands during the Trabzonspor-Basel UEFA Conference League match, Trabzon, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2023. (DHA Photo)

He added: "We have accepted the decisions of our clubs to withdraw from the league in our cities where the state of emergency has been declared during the period of cooperation and assistance. We listen to the needs of our clubs there one by one. We want to show the solidarity power of sports to the whole world and invite them to this organization."

Pre-match remarks

Before the Trabzonspor-Basel UEFA Europa Conference League tie, alongside Büyükekşi, the presidents of the Süper Lig clubs also expressed their messages of solidarity and unity.

Accompanied by the cavalcade of club presidents, Büyükekşi made a grand entrance to the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex Akyazı Stadium, where the eagerly anticipated match was to be held. With the protocol tribune as a backdrop, the press was invited to witness the excited photo op between the TFF president and the club presidents. Following the photo, they made several remarks to the reporters present.

Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi addressing the press after the Trabzonspor-Basel UEFA Conference League match, Trabzon, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Büyükekşi stated that the earthquake that took place on Feb. 6 affected them deeply and said: "Our hearts have been aching intensely, but last night's Türkiye donation campaign provided a welcome respite which demonstrated our citizens' incredible sensitivity. With that same level of care and compassion, we come together tonight in Trabzon as one football family."

Stating the importance of the Trabzonspor-Basel tie, Büyükekşi said, "Because we wish to convey a powerful message to the entire world, the devastating earthquake in Türkiye is truly one of the most severe tremors ever recorded. Our grief is magnanimous. May the Almighty grant mercy to those buried beneath the rubble and succor to the wounded. We pray for the swift recovery of our injured compatriots and that the strength of their loved ones remain unshaken. May we, as fans of Türkiye of all colors and creeds, unite in support of Trabzonspor in the match to be played today, regardless of any prior loyalties."

Turkish fans from different clubs during the Trabzonspor-Basel UEFA Conference League match, Trabzon, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

President of the Union of Clubs Foundation Ali Koç also had a few words to the press.

He stated that they will heal their wounds together since the first day and said: "A remarkable spirit of solidarity and unity has pervaded our nation, and we, the football family, have done all we can to uphold this from the very start. Today, we are gathered here at the invitation of Mr. Ahmet Ağaoğlu, president of Trabzonspor, to demonstrate that all clubs can come together as one. Though we must accept that life will go on, we can hope that this solidarity inspired by the earthquake will remain a powerful presence in the world of football. Let us take this lesson to heart and strive to strengthen this spirit of solidarity in the days to come."

The hosting Trabzonspor's President Ahmet Ağaoğlu said: "I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the president of the Federation, our Süper Lig presidents and managers, the president of the 1st League Clubs Association and Eyüpspor, Murat Özkaya, for their appreciation of the message we delivered here today. In the face of the immense tragedy that has befallen 15 million of our people, the football family has taken the initiative and risen to the occasion, displaying our commitment to those in need. As custodians of the beautiful game, our responsibility to ensure that the power of football can be used to bring some solace to those affected is paramount. We must continue to strive to ensure that our collective efforts can bring some relief to those affected by this disaster."

He added: "I don't want to say anything about the match. Actually, after seeing this table, this match has achieved its purpose for me. The income of this match will go to the earthquake region. I thank you for the message of unity and solidarity. This is the picture that Turkish people want to see in football. We did not need such a lesson for this. Hopefully, we should continue in the same way from now on."

Also present was Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek who expressed sympathy toward the victims by saying: "I wish them mercy from here and a swift return to health for the injured, as well as an abundance of patience for their families. On this day, as leagues are suspended and the football family comes together to show solidarity with Trabzonspor, we join in their success and strength. This beautiful picture of unity and friendship in Turkish football is something to be cherished. May Trabzonspor have a good night and may the Turkish people be comforted in this time of sorrow."

Medipol Başakşehir President Göksel Gümüşdağ thanked Ahmet Ağaoğlu for his invitation and said: "The pain we are feeling is like a tight knot in our throats, unable to express itself in words. We are here to support Trabzonspor and to help divert attention away, if only a little, with a good result in this important national match in Trabzon."

Istanbulspor President Ecmel Sarıalioğlu, also wished Trabzonspor success in their match.