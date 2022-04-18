The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is moving from one crisis to another after the chairman and members of its Central Refereeing Committee (MHK) resigned Sunday.

Ferhat Gündoğdu left his role as MHK chair after facing heavy criticism for relieving a group of 13 high-profile referees, including Cüneyt Çakır, Fırat Aydınus and Ali Palabıyık, from their Süper Lig and TFF 1. Lig duties in March.

The criticism intensified after the TFF arbitration board overturned the controversial decision.

The ensuing turmoil and Turkey’s inability to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup also brought down TFF President Nihat Özdemir and vice-president for legal affairs, Mehmet Baykan.

Former MHK Chairman Sabri Çelik will take over from Gündoğdu and hold the position until the TFF General Assembly on June 16.