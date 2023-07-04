The highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is just around the corner, set to captivate fans across the globe with thrilling matches and fierce competition.

Hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand, this edition promises to be a spectacle like no other. Here's everything you need to know to stay in the loop:

The tournament will unfold from July 20 to Aug. 20, showcasing the world's finest women's football talent.

The opening match of this monumental event will see host nation New Zealand locking horns with Norway in a thrilling Group A encounter on July 20.

With an expanded format, the Women's World Cup will welcome 32 teams vying for glory.

The group stage will kick off the action, dividing the teams into eight groups of four. Let's take a closer look at the groups:

Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland

Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

The Battle for Supremacy: Spectacular Venues

The World Cup matches will unfold across 10 stadiums, creating an electric atmosphere for players and fans alike. The selected venues are as follows:

Lang Park

Hindmarsh Stadium

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Perth Oval

Stadium Australia

Sydney Football Stadium

Dunedin Stadium

Eden Park

Waikato Stadium

Wellington Regional Stadium

Australia is set to host six of these iconic stadiums, while New Zealand contributes four, ensuring an equal share of the spotlight.

Among them, Stadium Australia stands tall as the largest, accommodating an impressive 70,000 passionate spectators.

Group stages to final showdown

The group stage will adopt a captivating round-robin format, with each team battling it in three intense matches.

Victories will grant teams three points, while draws will secure one point. The final group stage match will take place on Aug. 3, setting the stage for the next phase.

As the competition intensifies, the top two teams from each group will progress to the exhilarating knockout rounds.

Starting on Aug. 5, the knockout matches will offer no second chances.

These one-off encounters will test the player's mettle, pushing them to their limits.

In case of a draw, extra time and even penalty shootouts will decide the triumphant side.

Aug. 20 will see the final showdown unfolding at the Stadium Australia in Sydney as the two most exceptional teams battle for ultimate glory.