"Time beat him. Time takes everybody out. It's undefeated," echoed Rocky Balboa in "Creed," a sentiment painfully relevant to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled to make his mark in their Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Slovenia on Monday.

The sight of a tearful Ronaldo, consoled by teammates after missing a crucial penalty in extra time that could have secured Portugal a spot in the quarterfinals before a shootout win, created a cathartic image that resonated with fans worldwide.

Portugal's Rui Patricio (L) comforts Cristiano Ronaldo after he failed to score a penalty during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, July 1, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Portugal won 3-0 on penalties minutes later, with Ronaldo converting the first spot kick and apologizing to fans in the stands immediately after scoring before breaking down in tears following the game and being unable to finish an interview.

His tears showed more than just the sorrow or guilt of a player feeling the weight of responsibility from almost letting his country down. They were the tears of a frustrated player who expected greatness but was not the difference-maker he once was.

During the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo said, "The best timing is my timing," as he arrived in Qatar with his career in turmoil, about to leave Manchester United to play in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, had arrived with a mission to prove he could still make a difference on the world stage. But he ended the tournament on the bench and had no impact as a substitute in the 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco.

After that defeat, the shocking image of Ronaldo running to the tunnel in tears, as desolate as the football world had ever seen him, was something Portugal fans were not used to.

But with longtime Portugal manager Fernando Santos gone and newcomer Roberto Martinez trusting him with the captaincy and a leadership role in a young and talented squad, Ronaldo was given another shot at glory in Euro 2024.

Despite being a model of longevity for more than two decades in an outstanding career, breaking numerous records and playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, Ronaldo has been a shadow of his old self over the last two weeks in Germany.

Lacking the speed, explosion, and agility that were his trademarks while pouncing on balls like a tiger to plunder goals in various ways that only he was able to, the 2024 version of Ronaldo has yet to score at this Euros after four games.

Against Slovenia, just as in the previous three games, his shooting was off-kilter, and his headers failed to trouble keeper Jan Oblak, while his teammates seemed to be forcing the ball to him, disrupting Portugal's tempo and slowing them down.

At 39, Ronaldo would have become the oldest player to score in a European Championship if he had netted his extra-time penalty, but he failed to beat the excellent Oblak, and instead of relief came desperation.

Martinez still trusted him to take the first penalty in the shootout and Ronaldo duly delivered to help Portugal stay alive at the Euros, with several records that he is still seeking.

They will face France in the quarterfinals with the world questioning whether Ronaldo's brilliant international career is nearing an end. There could still be a happy ending for one of the world's greatest-ever players – only time will tell.