Togolese international Samuel Asamoah suffered a broken neck after crashing into a pitch-side advertising board during a domestic fixture in China, with fears he could be left paralyzed, his club said.

Video footage shows the 31-year-old midfielder being pushed by an opponent while contesting the ball on Sunday in China’s second-tier League One, sending him head-first into an LED advertising panel.

Guangxi Pingguo, Asamoah’s club, said he sustained neck fractures and nerve damage and has since undergone surgery.

"He is at risk of high-level paraplegia and will miss all remaining games this season. His career may also be seriously affected," the club said Monday.

On Wednesday, the club said Asamoah was recovering from surgery and was in stable condition.

"Guangxi Pingguo FC sincerely thanks all fans and all walks of life for their concern and support for Samuel Asamoah," the team said.

"His recovery progress will be announced in due course after follow-up examinations."

Asamoah spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China last year.

He has played six times for Togo, according to football statistics website Transfermarkt.com.

Citing Chinese football authorities, state-backed outlet The Paper said the advertising display was positioned three meters from the field in line with international standards.

The opposing player, Chongqing Tonglianglong midfielder Zhang Zhixiong, was given a yellow card following the incident.