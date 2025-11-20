Türkiye’s football scene is engulfed in a widening scandal as the top prosecutor warned of further operations targeting illegal betting, match-fixing, and potential involvement by club officials, coaches, and commentators.

What began in late October as a Turkish Football Federation (TFF) internal audit uncovering referees betting on matches has evolved into a full-scale criminal investigation.

Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek addressed reporters at Istanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse.

“Whoever was involved in cheating, we are chasing them. There will be club chairmen and club executives in the probes. There may be ties between chairmen and referees, coaches, and commentators. We are investigating everything,” he said.

The TFF has disciplined over 1,000 players and 149 referees so far, with the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) announcing penalties on Thursday for 638 additional players, mostly from the TFF 3. Lig, Türkiye’s fourth-tier professional league.

Bans, issued under Article 57 of the Football Discipline Instruction (FDT), prohibit all football-related betting and range from 45 days for minor offenses to 12 months for serious violations, sidelining dozens of players for most of the 2025-26 season.

This completes disciplinary processing for the 1,024 players suspended earlier this month, following penalties in the Süper Lig, 1. Lig, and 2. Lig. Most offenses involve personal betting rather than confirmed match-fixing.

Gürlek emphasized that the criminal investigation goes far beyond the TFF’s disciplinary actions: “We may carry out another operation in the coming days. We want to clean our football, absolutely.”

Evidence from whistleblowers, witness statements, MASAK financial investigations, and cooperation with UEFA and Interpol has expanded the inquiry.

Indirect betting through family members, such as spouses, parents, and siblings, has emerged as a central focus, with cases already uncovered involving commentators and club officials.

Legal experts describe the scandal as unprecedented in Turkish football.

Sports lawyer Emin Özkurt called it “the most important investigation in Turkish football history,” noting that the inquiry has moved beyond personal betting into match-fixing allegations.

TFF regulations allow for severe consequences if officials are found complicit, including relegation, points deductions, or license revocations, regardless of court outcomes.

The impact on lower-tier leagues has been immediate, with several 3. Lig clubs losing multiple players and being forced to rely on youth or academy squads, while FIFA has refused emergency transfers.

Süper Lig teams continue under heightened scrutiny, as the TFF promises a comprehensive “clean-up” of the sport.

Authorities are also tracking Turkish nationals suspected of illegal betting abroad, in countries including Montenegro, Cyprus, and Georgia, and are awaiting responses from foreign betting platforms used by suspects.

Gürlek noted, “We are monitoring Turks suspected of illegal gambling overseas, and we are following every lead to its end.” The federation’s own review revealed that 371 of 571 referees in Türkiye’s professional leagues maintained betting accounts, highlighting the systemic nature of the problem.

As investigations continue, Gürlek warned that no one is beyond scrutiny: “Whoever was involved in cheating will face consequences. This is not just about suspensions; it’s about restoring trust in Turkish football.”

The scandal threatens not only the integrity of Türkiye’s domestic leagues but also the nation’s reputation as it prepares to co-host Euro 2032.